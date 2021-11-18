Dodge Challenger And Charger “Jailbreak” Package Ups the Hellcat Redeye’s Power to 807 HP: News

It’s not just the Super Stock now — any Hellcat Redeye can be upgraded to push over 800 horsepower. (Images: Stellantis)

Dodge’s “Jailbreak” package continues to bring unbridled power to the masses.

Welcome to the first fruits of Dodge’s “Never Lift” campaign: the Jailbreak package for Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye models. Over the next two years, the brand will bring out a new product every three months — and you can bet the first few volleys will focus on making hay with the Hellcat while the sun’s still shining. To wit, this $995 package pumps another 10 horsepower out of the Hellcat Redeye’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8, bringing the figure up to 807 horsepower.







“Old School” Dodge Challenger Jailbreak and “Brass Funky” Charger Jailbreak.

It’s more about personalization

Sure, that’s not a ton more grunt in the grand scheme of things, but it does let you say you have over 800 horsepower for a relatively small outlay. You do get more besides the power bump, too, as the package also hones in on customization options, as is the way with Stellantis’ tire-shredding, wild child brand. Both Jailbreak models open up previously restricted options in more than 20 combinations. The Challenger gets seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper colors; five exterior badging finishes; and four choices of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats.

As for the Charger, you get seven wheel choices; six exterior stripe and brake caliper colors; five seat and exterior badging options; and four choices for steering wheels, floor mats and seat belt colors.

Sepia Laguna leather seats are one of the options for Jailbreak models, in addition to Hammerhead Grey.

If you’re not keen on thumbing through all the choices, Dodge is also including two pre-configured setups: Old School and Brass Funky (yes, I see what you did there). Is it worth the extra $995. Considering the Hellcat Redeye Widebody trim starts over $80,000 for both cars, you could argue it’s a fairly minor upcharge.

Dodge Challenger Jailbreak and Charger Jailbreak models will be available to order through Dodge “Power Brokers” dealerships in the coming weeks.