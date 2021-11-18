Dodge Challenger And Charger “Jailbreak” Package Ups the Hellcat Redeye’s Power to 807 HP: News

Dodge’s “Jailbreak” package continues to bring unbridled power to the masses.
Welcome to the first fruits of Dodge’s “Never Lift” campaign: the Jailbreak package for Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye models. Over the next two years, the brand will bring out a new product every three months — and you can bet the first few volleys will focus on making hay with the Hellcat while the sun’s still shining. To wit, this $995 package pumps another 10 horsepower out of the Hellcat Redeye’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8, bringing the figure up to 807 horsepower.
It’s more about personalization
Sure, that’s not a ton more grunt in the grand scheme of things, but it does let you say you have over 800 horsepower for a relatively small outlay. You do get more besides the power bump, too, as the package also hones in on customization options, as is the way with Stellantis’ tire-shredding, wild child brand. Both Jailbreak models open up previously restricted options in more than 20 combinations. The Challenger gets seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper colors; five exterior badging finishes; and four choices of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats.
As for the Charger, you get seven wheel choices; six exterior stripe and brake caliper colors; five seat and exterior badging options; and four choices for steering wheels, floor mats and seat belt colors.
If you’re not keen on thumbing through all the choices, Dodge is also including two pre-configured setups: Old School and Brass Funky (yes, I see what you did there). Is it worth the extra $995. Considering the Hellcat Redeye Widebody trim starts over $80,000 for both cars, you could argue it’s a fairly minor upcharge.
Dodge Challenger Jailbreak and Charger Jailbreak models will be available to order through Dodge “Power Brokers” dealerships in the coming weeks.