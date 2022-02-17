Does It Suck Daily Driving an Affordable Wrangler? 6-Month Jeep Ownership Update

(Image: TFL Studios)

Tommy bought an affordable Wrangler Willys about six months ago.

Yes, there is such a thing as an affordable Wrangler – kind of. While Tommy’s 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys is not luxury loaded, it’s hardly what many of us think as “cheap.” Coming in at about $31,000 (after a discount), the affordable Wrangler was purchased in the summer of 2021. The Willys package gave Tommy upgraded Mud Terrain tires, wheels, rock-sliders, graphics and an anti-spin rear differential.

It comes standard with air conditioning, stereo/infotainment, Bluetooth and power steering. It has manual windows, door locks and mirrors – along with a six-speed manual transmission. Keep in mind: you could order one without air conditioning, and save yourself about $1,200 – which is an option few automakers offer.

This affordable Wrangler has already been bashed.

Over the past six months, we have put this little Wrangler to the test. It has appeared in several off-road videos, including a few runs on serious ORV trails like Red Cone Loop. In that time, we’ve come to admire Tommy’s choice in Jeeps. Sure, it doesn’t have the beefy lockers and axles that a Rubicon has. On top of that, it doesn’t have the manly suspension setup or oversized tires either. Despite that, it toddles over obstacles that have challenged some Rubicons.

One of the reasons it’s so damn capable is its weight. If you omit all of the armor, lights, racks and impossibly large tires, you can get the most out of the Chrysler corporate V6. Even if you compensate for the weight with more power, the larger you make a Wrangler, the harder it is to wheel around tight obstacles. We’ve witnessed it several times, and so have many of you.

Thus, Tommy’s affordable Wrangler is an outstanding buy for folks who are serious about heading into the rough. In time, he may do a few alterations, but he seems pretty happy with its overall performance. Still, there are areas left open for improvement.

In this video, Tommy takes us though his likes and dislikes with his affordable Wrangler.