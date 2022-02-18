Faraday Future Will Debut Its Production-Ready FF 91 Next Week, On February 23

This a pre-production Faraday Future FF-91 (Images: Faraday Future)

After years of delays, Faraday Future announces they will unveil the “production intent” FF 91 on February 23 at 4:00 PM PST (7:00 PM EST).

Faraday Future’s long awaited FF-91 crossover is supposed to go into production the third quarter of 2022. Considering it’s been five years since they unveiled it at the 2017 CES, it’s been hard on fans. Faraday Future has gone through a tumultuous half decade that include allegations of financial fraud, including claims of short-selling and intentionally inflating reservation numbers.

They went through a major restructuring in 2019.

“Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. Established in May 2014. the company is headquartered in Los Angeles along with its R&D Center and Futurist Testing Lab. and has offices in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. FF is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.” Faraday Future

Now, they appear to be back on track and have a production intent version of the FF-91. Faraday Future previously stated it would go on sale in July 2022. The Faraday Future FF-91 has a tri-motor powertrain. It’s said to develop 1,050 horsepower, and is supposed to surpass 300 miles on a charge. On top of that Faraday Future states that their advance lithium-ion battery has the worlds highest energy density.

Faraday says the FF 91 will go 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, and has one of the roomiest interiors in its segment. They also claim that their vehicle is on par with high-end automakers like Bentley and Aston Martin. As such, the $180,000 price tag may not be daunting for some customers. That puts this startup’s creation right in line with the top-end Lucid Air and the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

To get an idea of price point, here’s a look at the Taycan FF will be competing against (among many others) below: