Video: Do I Regret Buying My Brand New Jeep Wrangler After Living With The New Ford Bronco For a Week?

Tommy just bought a Jeep Wrangler Willys — but are there some second thoughts after trying out the new Ford Bronco for a week? (Images: TFL Studios)

Tommy dives into the pros and cons of both off-roaders.

The Jeep Wrangler’s been the one of the go-to off-road SUV for millions of adventurous folks over the decades, but now the fight heats up. After a quarter of a century, the Ford Bronco is back — and it’s not settling for second place. At least, that’s Ford’s intent. But on-paper specs can only get you so far, and eventually the decision boils down to which SUV is the better one to live with. Fortunately, we have both the new Bronco and a new Wrangler at our disposal as long-term vehicles we can directly compare.

While TFL Studios bought a brand new 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition, Tommy pulled the trigger on his own 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willys just before that. Here’s the question, though: Should he have waited? After a little over a week with the brand new Ford Bronco, does Tommy have any buyer’s remorse?

Naturally, we took this 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition off-road right after we bought it — and it was awesome.

In the video below, Tommy dives deeper into his rationale behind ordering the Wrangler, and whether the Bronco’s arrival spurred any second thoughts.

Something to consider if you’re cross-shopping these two SUVs. On the whole, the Ford Bronco isn’t quite different enough from the Jeep Wrangler to make it a complete slam-dunk. The nuanced points Tommy addresses below are important, but it’s worth noting that both bring plenty of strengths to the fight.

Both vehicles start off at around $30,000 for a two-door model (destination fees and taxes kick both just over that price point), and can run up into the eye-wateringly expensive $60,000 range. Either two or four-door variants are available, and you can get manual or automatic transmissions, as well as a potent turbocharged V6 on the Bronco, or a diesel, plug-in hybrid or fire-breathing V8 on the Wrangler. There are plenty of options, and more competition means more to suit your preferences.