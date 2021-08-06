The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid’s Price Just Increased By Thousands: News

If you’re looking at the plug-in hybrid Wrangler, beware — it just got more expensive. (Images: Jeep)

Jeep claims the Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid — but now it’s more expensive.

When it first went on sale, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe commanded a $49,490 price tag. That’s a substantial wedge of money over the standard models, but at least the Sahara technically started under 50 grand. Now, Jeep decided to raise the car’s starting price by $3,030 — so the entry point now sits at $52,520 (including destination).

If you want the Rubicon 4xe, that will set you back $56,220. The price jump makes the new point $11,705 higher than the V6-powered Rubicon Unlimited. For that, you still get the 33-inch tires and all the other off-road kit you’d expect, but on top of that there’s the PHEV powertrain. Jeep built the 4xe on the 2.0-liter turbo engine, mated to an electric motor and a 17.3-kWh (about 14.0 usable kWh) battery pack. Combined, you get 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. As for fuel economy, the EPA says you should manage 49 MPGe (20 MPG on gasoline only). Unlike the other gas and diesel models, though, you get an all-electric driving range of 21 miles.

That $56,000 price tag stings, but that’s not the most expensive Wrangler 4xe you can get. That’s still the High Altitude trim, which adds body-colored exterior accents to the mix. If you want the swankiest version, that will set you back $58,340 before any other options.

At this point, Jeep did not specifically say why it’s raising the price. However, they do say it’s the most popular plug-in hybrid out there — and it made up some chunk of the brand’s 69,020 sold Wranglers during the first half of 2021. With the state of the new car market right now, it’s unlikely you’ll see any discounted 4xe models for quite awhile. There are other plug-ins coming though, so if that price tag stings, perhaps the Grand Cherokee 4xe will be a bit more affordable.