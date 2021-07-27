Video: Just How Far Can The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Range Go On Electricity Alone?

The results we achieved testing this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe were interesting.

According to Stellantis, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe can manage a total range of 370 miles. That’s when it uses Hybrid mode, which gives the Jeep access to gas and electric power. It gets an EPA estimated 49 MPGe rating, which is outstanding for a boxy SUV that weighs well over 5,000 pounds. In the video below, though, we wanted to see exactly how far it could manage without burning a single drop of gasoline.

This setup makes the Jeep Wrangler 4xe one of the most powerful Wranglers built. Combined power numbers are eye-opening. The Wrangler 4xe makes 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same amount of torque as the rip-snorting Jeep Wrangler 392. All that power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The acceleration is addictive, to be honest.

Still, it is a plug-in hybrid, which means it has the ability to run on electric power alone. Actually, it’s fascinating technology when you think about what Jeep achieved. Using a 17.3 kWh battery, this Jeep Wrangler can power its drivetrain solely on electricity. Yes, even when you go into 4-Low and lock the diffs.

More on the 4xe’s EV-only off-road capability in the near future.

The point is, you get to run around town (or off-road) silently — using no gasoline. According to Jeep, you can get up to 21 miles range. This is thanks to an electric motor that makes 134 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. There is a second electric motor, but it’s there to assist the 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine. The electric motor that does propel the Wrangler 4xe is a snap to use, provided you have enough power. Simply press the Electric button by your left knee, and drive. It will shut off the gas engine, and silently move you though traffic, well into highway speeds.

If you drop below one-percent power, or if you slam the accelerator to the floor, the Wrangler 4xe will fire up the gas engine and begin burning fossils. If you have a short commute, you could go weeks, even months between fill-ups. FYI, the gas engine will sometimes fire up after you’ve shut down – even if you were in Electric mode. It will shut down pretty quick.

In this video, we take to the streets and highways around Boulder, Colorado to see how the PHEV Wrangler behaves. One thing I will say, it surpassed our expectations.