Does The Plug-In 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Manage 25 Miles On A Single Charge? Not Quite: News

Official EPA figures peg the Wrangler 4xe at 21 miles in all-electric mode.

Jeep bills their Wrangler 4xe as the most eco-friendly model you can buy. How does that claim actually shake out in the real world? We have yet to drive the Wrangler 4xe ourselves, but EPA figures have just emerged that we can compare to Jeep’s earlier estimates on fuel economy.

According to the official numbers, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe manages 21 miles on a full battery charge. That’s shorter than the 25 miles Jeep mentioned at its reveal last year — a fairly major miss when we’re not talking about a long range to begin with. Mind you, that should still work just fine for most commutes. If you drive 10 miles or so each way, then you can feasibly drive on electricity alone from day to day.

When the battery pack runs out, the Wrangler 4xe’s combined fuel economy on gas alone stands at 20 mpg. With the heavier battery pack and electric motor, that number does fall short of the 2.0-liter turbo (sans plug-in powertrain)’s 22 mpg combined, and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel’s 25 mpg combined. The idea with the 4xe, though, is that you’ll save money on fuel since you’ll rarely need to strictly lean on the 2.0-liter turbo alone. As always, too, it’s worth considering your own driving habits, as you may wind up netting better cost-per-mile average than the gas or diesel options. As you’d expect, the Wrangler 4xe is still way better than the V8-powered Wrangler 392, which manages a painful 14 mpg combined.

If you can manage lower running costs by plugging in at home, you’ll still likely save a fair chunk of cash other other Wrangler models. It will certainly be kinder to your wallet than the V8.