Has The Charging Game Changed? I Test Every Kind Of EV Charger With The Brand New Volkswagen ID.4: Video

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the first of the brand’s bespoke EV range to hit the U.S. market. (Photos: Volkswagen)

Has charging up actually improved over the past year?

Back in late 2019, Tommy tested out various kinds of public EV charging stations with the Volkswagen e-Golf. Now, a little over a year later, we thought it would be interesting to see how much they’ve actually improved by trying all kinds of chargers you may see at home or out in the wild. From standard outlet 120-volt to Level 2 charging and DC fast charging, has the process gotten any less painful? To find out, this video covers those charging stations using the brand new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 crossover.

This particular ID.4 is the 250-mile, rear-wheel drive model. More powerful, all-wheel drive variants are coming, but this is the car most folks are receiving right about now, as VW starts to get in the first deliveries. The trim structure is simple with this model, with your choice coming down to the base Pro or the better-equipped Pro S. Pricing starts at $39,995, before factoring in dealer fees and available incentives, including the federal $7,500 tax credit.

If you do buy a Volkswagen ID.4, the company does throw in three years of free fast charging at Electrify America stations. In the video below, Tommy finds out whether they’ve become easier to use and more reliable than we’ve experienced in the past. Beyond that, we also get some insight as to how effectively it can charge on a Level 2 (240-volt) connection and on your standard wall outlet.