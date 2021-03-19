Lexus Reveals IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition, With 500 Units Exclusively For North America: News

No more power, but you do get some unique aesthetic touches

Lexus’ launch edition for its high-strung IS 500 will likely sell out quickly, though official pricing isn’t available yet. (Photos: Lexus)

Care for a serialized example of Lexus’ V8-powered IS?

Clad in an ‘Incognito’ paint scheme (ironic given what lurks within), the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition made its world premiere Friday. You still get the same power and kit that you’d expect with the standard IS 500, naturally, but this one hits the scene with unique appearance touches, not to mention a unit-specific badge attached to the center console.

Specifically, the new IS 500 Launch Edition comes with 19-inch matte black BBS wheels from the IS F Sport Dynamic Handling Package for a start. That adds a 4 pound per wheel weight advantage over the standard car. Not that it’s a huge difference, but when we’re talking about a 3,900 pound sport sedan, every bit helps. Inside, the Launch Edition model gets a two-tone black and gray Ultrasuede interior. That theme permeates through the seats, door accents and center console. The heated steering wheel gets a unique silver ash wood look with F Sport badging, and the digital portion of the instrument cluster gets a unique startup animation.





2022 LEXUS IS 500 F SPORT

Under the hood, the rear-wheel drive Lexus IS 500 Launch Edition packs the same power as before. A naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 mates up to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine manages 471 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing is not available just yet, but we should know more prior to the car’s fall 2021 launch date. Stay tuned for more details!