2023 Chrysler 300C with a 6.4-Liter HEMI: The Last Hurrah for a Luxurious Brute

Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 with the 2023 Chrysler 300C. (Images: Chrysler)

Stellantis is bringing back the beefy 6.4-liter HEMI and stuffing it into the 2023 Chrysler 300C – along with a lot of “go-fast” bits; for a limited time.

Like its Dodge Charger and Challenger cousins, the 2023 Chrysler 300C bids a fond farewell to huge, internal combusting power. The 2023 Chrysler 300C features a 6.4L 392-cu.-in. HEMI engine that makes 485 horsepower and 475 lbs-feet of torque. All that power goes through the ever-present Torque-Flite eight-speed transmission. Chrysler’s stated performance numbers are impressive. 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds and Stellantis says the 300C can reach a top speed of 160 mph.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C features a new iteration of the tri-color 300C badge and black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia.

Additional ’23 Chrysler 300C performance upgrades include red four-piston Brembo brakes and a 3.09 limited slip differential. The suspension is upgraded with active damping suspension. Chrysler added 20-by-9-inch forged wheels wearing all-season performance rubber. Finally, the 300C gets active exhaust system and black rounded exhaust tips. These features make the average Chrysler 300 into something special, on the tarmac.

“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world. The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.” Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer

Exterior and interior upgrades for the 2023 Chrysler 300C

Black Laguna leather front seats sport embossed 300C logo and silver stitching accents

300C interior includes carbon-fiber accents, black Laguna leather front seats sport embossed 300C logo and silver stitching accents. Chrysler says the 300C is equipped with premium features, which include a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Full Speed Collision Warning Plus and more.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C will be available in three exterior colors: Bright White, Gloss Black and Velvet Red.

The ’23 Chrysler 300C features a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,000. There will only 2,000 units will be offered in the U.S. with another 200 available in Canada. The Chrysler 300 will be terminated at the end of the 2023 model line.

Soon, Chrysler will (like the rest of Stellantis) switch to electrification.