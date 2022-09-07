Somehow, the 2023 Chrysler 300 Lives to Fight Another Day: Here’s What Has Changed for Next Year!

Don't expect a major overhaul, but if you need a big sedan...this is one of the few options left

The fact that the 2023 Chrysler 300 is still with us is a notable feat, in itself.

The 2023 Chrysler 300 comes with a handful of updates, but there are no major changes to report (as you probably expected). Last year, just over 17,000 units were sold in North America. That’s a long way from nearly 145,000 when it was introduced in 2005. Still, the fact that 17,000 people bought one last year shows some desire amongst buyers. On top of that, its more popular Dodge Charger sibling sold over 78,000 examples in the U.S. in 2021.

Combined, nearly 100,000 folks still gobbled up Stellantis’ aging LX / LD platform-based sedans. Who knew?

2023 Chrysler 300S

What’s new for the 2023 Chrysler 300?

According to Stellantis, the SafetyTec Plus Group option is now available on the entry-level Chrysler 300 Touring model. It features include advanced brake assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. SafetyTec also includes ParkSense front and rear park assist, auto high-beam headlamp control. You also get full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop-and-go capability.

For 2023, the Chrysler 300 lineup consists of three models:

300 Touring (RWD/AWD)

300 Touring L (RWD/AWD)

300S (RWD)

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but as of now, the 2022 Chrysler 300 has a base price of $33,740.

There will be a 2023 model special-edition Chrysler 300 that will come out later, but there’s no additional information available right now. I suspect, like Dodge, it will be a “last chance” edition of some sort. The 5.7-liter Hemi will still be offered as an optional powertrain. Otherwise, the Pentastar V-6 comes standard. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This is one of the last sedans in its class that offers a V-8. Hell, only a handful even offer a V-6 of some sort. In fact, this is one of the last big sedans available, period.

2023 Chrysler 300S

It’s a shame that FCA did so little (relative to, say, Jeep) with the 300. Sure, there was an SRT model, and they did a few updates, but there hasn’t been a radical redesign in over a decade. That said, the landscape is changing as the automaker moves toward electric vehicles. The Dodge Charger and Challenger are going away, and we have to assume that this long-lived sedan is living on the same borrowed time. All three cars are built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, so it’s a reasonable assumption to make. At the moment, though, Chrysler hasn’t confirmed the ultimate demise of the current 300 like Dodge has with its “Last Call” models.

Sure, we’ve heard a lot about the upcoming Chrysler Airflow EV, but that’s going to improve (or torpedo) the brand later on. Right now, it seems like the only Chrysler that matters the Stellantis is the minivan.

I want to go on record with this thought: the Hemi-powered Chrysler 300 is a hoot to drive, for the same price as a boring crossover. The decision is ultimately yours, though.