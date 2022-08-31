The Charger Super Bee is the Second of Dodge’s Special Edition “Last Call” Cars

Dodge continues its rollout of seven special edition models — all part of its “Last Call” run before ending current Charger and Challenger production next year.

This Charger Super Bee resurrects another old name, and Dodge calls this the “highest performance” Super Bee ever produced. To really drive that point home, you get standard drag radials to reduce quarter-mile times.

Just 1,000 examples of this special edition will be produced: 500 based on the standard Scat Pack, and 500 Widebody models.

Pricing and ordering details will be announced in the fall.

Super Bee is back!

Meet the second of seven special “Last Call” models before the current Dodge Charger and Challenger check out next year. The first was the Challenger Shakedown, and Dodge is evoking another classic name with this Charger Super Bee.

While we’ve had fairly recent iterations of the Super Bee in the late noughties and early 2010s. Die-hard enthusiasts, though, will no doubt cast their minds back to 1968 and the original B-body Dodge Super Bee. After its first few years, that name moved to the Charger platform (rather than the Coronet) in 1971.

But we’re here, and this is now, so what is the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee bringing to the table? It’s based around the Charger Scat Pack, with Super Bee exterior badging and graphics to kick things off. Beyond that, you also get 20-by-9.5-inch wheels with 275 drag radials (18-by-11 wheels with 315 drag radials on the Widebody). There’s adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode, a black Mopar hood pin kit, a SRT hood with dual heat extractors and black exhaust tips. And to bring everything to a big halt at the end of the quarter-mile, there’s a four-piston Brembo brake system with red-painted calipers.

Inside, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee gets a special badge on the instrument panel and bespoke logos on the seat backs. This special edition also gets the Plus Group with a host of comfort upgrades and the Carbon/Suede interior package.

More on the production run

Like the Shakedown, Dodge plans to limit production of this special model to just 1,000 units. 500 will have the standard Scat Pack-style body and come finished in B5 Blue with blue graphics. The other 500 will be the Widebody finished in Plum Crazy with white graphics. Dodge did not specifically mention any power upgrades, so assume this car uses the same 392-cubic-inch V-8 as the regular Scat Pack models.

The “Big Hemi” 6.4-liter engine is still a whopper, good for 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. That sends power through an 8-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. More than enough for your everyday Charger drivers, though I’m sure Super Bee owners will go berserk pushing a hell of a lot more power out of that V-8 for the drag strip.

No word on pricing or order banks just yet — we’ll have more information there as we move into fall.