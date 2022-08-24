Meet the First of *Seven* Special Edition ‘Last Call’ Models: The Dodge Challenger Shakedown

Only 1,000 examples of this package will head out to customers, but it's not your only shot

Dodge has special plans for the current Challenger and Charger, including seven special editions before production ends in 2023.

The Dodge Challenger “Shakedown” is the first of those limited run models.

Production for the Shakedown is limited to just 1,000 examples.

This special edition package is based on the R/T Scat Pack, naturally with some special touches.

What is the Dodge Challenger Shakedown all about?

An all-electric Dodge is imminent. Before that, though, the brand is sending out its long-running Challenger and Charger out with a bang, with seven special edition models debuting over the next few months. Meet the first of those cars — an R/T Scat Pack-based Challenger dubbed the “Shakedown”.

If you’ve heard that name before, then you likely remembered a 2016 SEMA concept with the same name. That build actually gave a classic 1971 Challenger a modern update with the same 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 Dodge is planning to use this time around. Half of the 1,000-unit production run for the Shakedown package will be based around the standard R/T Scat Packs and finished in Destroyer Grey (below). The other 500 will come in Pitch Black, widebody form (shown above).

So, what makes the Dodge Challenger Shakedown special? Each of the 1,000 cars will get a Shaker hood (with a matching underhood decal) for a start. Beyond that, you’ll also see red “392” fender badging, red and black stripes, a spoiler graphic, blacked out Challenger grille badge and a unique R/T grille badge. Dodge also changes up the interior with a Shakedown badge on the instrument panel, as well as red accent stitching throughout the cabin, Demonic Red seatbelts and black Nappa leather and Alcantara seats.

On the performance front, the Dodge Challenger Shakedown gets red-painted, six-piston Brembo brake calipers. In front of the brakes, you’ll get 20-by-9.5-inch “Slingshot” wheels on the standard Shakedowns. The Widebody models will get 20-by-11-inch carbon black “Warp Speed” wheels.

More coming up through November

If the Shakedown reveal doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, don’t despair. Dodge’s other six reveals are coming up over the next couple months, so check back for more on those special editions. The last of the seven will be revealed at early November at SEMA. Should you want to buy the Challenger Shakedown, Dodge will announce official pricing in October, when it opens the order banks on 2023 models.

Every 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger, no matter the spec, will get a “Last Call” plaque under the hood — a nod to the end of the current cars’ production runs in December 2023. In time, we’ll see a customer-ready version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept shown below: