Shelby Launches the Limited Production, 1,300 Horsepower Code Red GT500: Check It Out!

(Images: Shelby American)

The CODE RED Shelby GT500 makes up to 1,300 horsepower on E85 fuel.

Just so you know, only 10 per model year (2020-22) Code Red Shelby GT500 Mustangs will be built. So, with 30 in total, it’s unlikely you’ll ever see one. Nevertheless, this Shelby is certainly a special one, and it represents more than just a simple drivetrain upgrade. It features a wide body package with new wheels, tires, axles, suspension tuning, interior, badges, carbon fiber hood, and a huge amount of power on tap.

Equipped with an upgraded 5.2-liter V-8, re-engineered by Nelson’s Racing Engines, it has a dual-feed fuel system that blended in high-octane racing gas as needed. The Code Red makes over 1,000 horsepower and 780 lbs-feet of torque on 93 octane pump gas. That number goes up to 1,300 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque on E85 Ethanol.

Here’s what Shelby American had to say on the project:

“Shelby American has built cutting-edge experimental versions of the Shelby GT500 since the model was launched in 1967. While these testbeds for innovation never became production cars at the time, they helped make our vehicles better. For the first time in our 60-year history, we’re turning an experimental car into a limited-edition vehicle. The enormous demand for a CODE RED edition is an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities, as well as the enormous potential of Ford Motor Company’s marvelous Shelby GT500 as a dedicated straight-line performer.” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American

The Shelby GT500 Code Red is the first twin-turbo limited edition car offered by Shelby American.

Not including the base car, the MSRP starts at $209,995. Production has begun in Las Vegas and owners of 2020-2022 model year Shelby GT500s can contact Shelby American about transforming their car into this special edition. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can go to https://www.shelby.com/en-us/Vehicles.