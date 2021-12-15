The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR Is Back, And Its Packing 900+ Horsepower: News

(Images: Shelby American)

Shelby’s King of the Road is back.

When they teased it last month, we knew a special Mustang was coming down the pike — and now we get to see it for real. Welcome, one and all, to the resurrection of the KR name, based around the current-generation GT500. It’s only the third time Shelby has carried the name — and the first time we’ve seen it emerge since 2008.

In celebration of that heritage and Shelby’s 60 years in business, this car will be available in February 2022 as a post-title options package and as a full purchase through Shelby American.

Here’s how it works, according to the company’s official statement. 60 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 owners each in both 2020 and 2021 model years can approach Shelby to transform their standard cars into KRs as a package. The firm will also build 60 2022 model year cars, and each of those will sport a “60th anniversary” badge to symbolize the milestone, that you can buy as a complete car. A further 45 cars will be available in overseas markets, bringing the total production run to 225 cars. In short, this will be the rarest GT500KR run — dealers sold 1,570 cars in 1968 and 1,712 cars in 2008-2009.

What do you get for the money?

Package pricing for the GT500KR (if you’re a current 2020 or 2021 GT500 owner) comes in at $54,995. For that, Shelby will overhaul your car at their Las Vegas shop with a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, bringing the output north of 900 horsepower. The company did not give an exact figure, but did quote the it at “900 plus” horsepower. To that, you also get a high-volume intercooler, a high-volume supercharger heat exchanger and an open cold air intake system.

Filling out the performance mods, Shelby installs heavy-duty half-shafts, ride height adjustable front and rear springs, a Borla cat-back exhaust system and Ford Performance front and rear sway bars. They also retune the MagneRide suspension, as well as fit caster camber plates and hardened wheel studs. Finally, to handle all that extra power you get 20-inch Shelby one-piece forged aluminum wheels and new performance tires.

On the styling front, the Shelby GT500KR brings in a carbon fiber hood and gurney flap to shave off 30+ pounds, billet engine caps, Shelby rocker stripes and badges and a CSM numbered plate on the engine and dashboard. If you want to go even further, you can get Le Mans-style painted stripes over the hood, roof, trunk and bumper, a rear seat delete with a harness bar and a polished supercharger.

If you buy the whole car lock, stock and barrel, it will set you back at least $127,895, based around Ford’s current $72,900 MSRP for the 2022 model year GT500. Again, only those cars will get the 60th anniversary badging. If you bring your own car to Shelby, they will keep all the take-off parts (they will return the Carbon Fiber Track Package wheels at the customer’s expense).

The first GT500KR’s heading to auction

If you want to check out the new 2022 Shelby GT500KR in the sheet metal, the first car’s heading up for auction at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January. Proceeds from the no-reserve sale will go to the Carroll Shelby Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, and the auction winner can choose from any standard color available for the GT500.