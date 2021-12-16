Will The 2022 MX-5 Miata Handle Better Than Ever? Here’s What’s Changing And What It Costs: News

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata may not look any different, but it does pack a few changes.

It’s been around for a few years now, but the ND Mazda MX-5 continues to be a worthy halo for the brand. While the styling may be the same, there are some changes coming for 2022 — mainly an upgrade to improve its handling even further called “Kinematic Posture Control.”

In other words, the system aims to cut body roll and make the car corner as flat and precisely as possible through high-g bends. KPC works by slightly braking the inside rear wheel in a fast corner, working in tandem with the suspension to suppress roll to either side and make the steering response feel more linear. Stronger braking is used when you’re accelerating through a corner, which Mazda says enhances the limited-slip effect.

With front double-wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars and rear multi-link suspension — to say nothing of its front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout — the MX-5 Miata was already a fantastic handling car. Could this model with KPC be even better? We’ll have to find out when we have the chance to drive it.

Other changes to the lineup

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata otherwise retains the same 2.0-liter, 181 horsepower SkyActiv-G engine as before. Mazda is showing off its new Platinum Quartz Metallic color (shown in the photo above), while the trim structure (Sport, Club and Grand Touring) remain the same. That said, the Grand Touring gets a bit more luxury in the optional Terracotta Nappa Leather seats for an extra $300.

In past years, I’ve lamented Mazda’s decision among so many others to restrict its manual transmission to a select few models — but the MX-5 Miata has been the exception to that rule. This year brings a strange twist, though. The manual is still available across all three trims, but the automatic is only an option if you go for the top-end and most luxurious Grand Touring. Definitely not complaining about that as a fevered three-pedal enthusiast, but if you want the 6-speed auto to do all the work, you’ll have to spend at least $33,315 to get the top-dog trim.

The base 2022 Sport model (again, manual only) starts at $28,315, or $490 over last year’s model. Most folks tend to go for the mid-range Club model, and that rises to $31,815 — but you do get wireless Apple CarPlay, unlike the Sport. The Club also brings in the option of the Brembo BBS Recaro package, adding 17-inch dark gunmetal forged wheels and heated Recaro seats.

Both the Club with that package and the Grand Touring get either a soft top roof or the hardtop RF option, with the latter setting you back an extra $1,375. Whichever version you want, Mazda will roll the 2022 Miatas out to dealers this winter.