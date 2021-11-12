2022 Ford Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition Throws Back to the 1967 Original: News

The Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition offers hand-painted white stripes…but they’ll cost you. (Images: Ford)

Modern Ford Mustang enthusiasts may have their swan song in the GT500 Heritage Edition.

Even if you’re not a mega car enthusiast, odds are you’d recognize the magnitude of the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. It’s iconic, and a new Heritage Edition package making its way to the 2022 lineup celebrates the GT500’s 55-year history. The 2022 version gets a Brittany Blue finish, and you can get hand-painted strips in either Wimbledon White or Absolute black. Be aware, though: If you choose the hand-painted stripes, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.







Under the hood, the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition packs the same powertrain we’ve come to know. You get a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission. With vinyl stripes, the Heritage Edition styling package adds just $2,140 onto the car’s MSRP. All-in, that car will set you back $76,800 including destination fees and the gas guzzler tax. If you get the hand-painted black or white stripes, however, that will add an extra $10,000 onto the price tag.

The GT500 is also getting a “Code Orange” option for the new model year.

More Mustang options for 2022

Like the new Ford F-150 Raptor, the upcoming Bronco Raptor and the GT supercar, the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is also getting “Code Orange” as an exclusive paint color.

Finally, on top of the Stealth Edition and the updated GT-based California Special, the Mustang EcoBoost Premium is also getting a new Coastal Limited Edition. That package will add bespoke 19-inch machined aluminum wheels, unique vinyl side stripes, and a blacked out grille. That model is available in Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange or Rapid Red.

The Coastal Edition kicks off at $35,415, and the order books both it and the GT500 Heritage Edition will open on Monday, November 15. From there, these cars will arrive at Ford dealerships in Spring 2022.

If you’re looking for a demonstration of just how much faster the new GT500 is to the classic, check out this drag race below: