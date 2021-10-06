2022 Ford Mustang Goes Sinister With New Stealth Edition And Adds California Special Updates: News

The Ford Mustang moves into the new year with two more special editions.

It’s all-electric cousin has been in the limelight for these past several months, but Ford wants enthusiasts to take note — the 2022 Ford Mustang is still charging on in its own right. This year brings in two new options: Either a blacked out Stealth Edition if you fancy the EcoBoost, or a GT Performance Package for the California Special.









2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition.

Sticking with the four-pot Mustang Stealth Edition first, the sum of Ford’s changes are aesthetic. You get clear taillights instead of red ones — Ford took that idea from the Ice White Edition — and classic 19-inch five-spoke alloys.

On top of that, you also get a more muscular spoiler as well as a matte and bloss black badge on the instrument cluster, with illuminated sill plates. Since the Stealth Edition is based on the EcoBoost Premium fastback model, you still get the standard 310 horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, putting out 350 lb-ft of torque. Plenty of grunt for most folks, though if you need to have a V8, Ford has you covered there as well.

For the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition, you have exterior color options including Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter and Shadow Black.

The California Special packs V8 muscle with some new choice options.

Unlike the Stealth Edition, the California Special isn’t a new package for the 2022 Ford Mustang. Instead, this version’s changing it up with some fresh changes in a nod to the original. There’s a new grille with the “GT/CS” badge on the hood, while the Ebony Black stripe with Race Red font has moved further down the sides. This time around, you can also get the GT Performance Package on the California Special, bringing in a more aggressive front spoiler and handling updates that before were just available for the standard GT models.

This version also brings in five-spoke, 19-inch alloy wheels, and the performance rear wing on fastback versions. You can still get a convertible if you want, and that will bring in a spoiler delete instead. Inside, you get black suede door inserts and seats embossed with the “GT/CS” logo, and special floor mats. The instrument panel comes in carbon hex aluminum with California Special script on the passenger side.

Again, no power or torque changes under the hood. The 5.0-liter V8 still packs 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The GT Performance Package, for its part, adds in Brembo six-piston front brakes, a host of stiffer suspension chassis stiffening parts, a Torsen limited-slip differential and Pirelli summer tires.

If you want the Mustang California Special, you can get it in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Dark Matter, Grabber Blue Metallic, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, Shadow Black or Oxford White.

Ford hasn’t announced pricing for either model yet, but orders will open up later in the year. These special editions will arrive in showrooms in the first quarter of 2022.