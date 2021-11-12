2022 Toyota RAV4 Lineup Expands With New SE Hybrid Trim, Exterior & Interior Updates: News

New headlights and this new SE Hybrid trim mark the 2022 Toyota RAV4 apart from previous years. (Images: Toyota)

Some tweaks and changes make their way to the 2022 Toyota RAV4.

This year, the best-selling compact crossover around celebrates its 25th year in production across five generations. We’ve seen quite a few shifts in philosophy for the Toyota RAV4 in that time, to land with what’s now been on sale since the 2019 model year. For 2022, there aren’t drastic changes in store, but the handful of changes help keep it fresh for the hundreds of thousands who will buy one over the next couple years.







The headline change here, though, is the 2022 RAV4 SE Hybrid . Basically, you’re looking at something more value-conscious for folks who want a sportier look, but don’t want to shell out nearly $36,000 (at least) for the XSE. You’ll get a less expensive version here, with cloth seats, a 7-inch infotainment display and a six-speaker audio system onboard. The powerplant remains the same for the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, with 219 horsepower on tap and up to 40 MPG combined.

You can get a few more options with the RAV4 SE Hybrid, including a weather package to add a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats and rain-sensing, de-icing windshield wipers. On top of that, a convenience package is available to add in a moonroof, power liftgate, upgraded audio system and 9-inch touchscreen display.

Any changes to the rest of the range?

Another bright color joins the updated lineup in Cavalry Blue, while most trims see some new wheel options this year as well.

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup gets some other minor changes outside the expanded Hybrid range. XLE and higher trims get new headlights (shown on the XSE Hybrid above). Toyota’s also introducing new LED foglamps for the XLE Premium, Limited, Adventure and TRD Off-Road. The XSE Hybrid gets vertical fog lights, similar to what’s on the RAV4 Prime.

On the inside, LED interior bulbs and a locking glove box are now standard across all trims. XLE and above models get illuminated interior switchgear, while the Limited trim gets an 8-way power-adjustable passenger seat.

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup will go on sale in December. Exact pricing is not available just yet, but we don’t expect it to move much from the $27,565 starting point. As for the SE Hybrid, expect that to land in the lower to mid-$30,000 range.