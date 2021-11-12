The Acura Integra Is Back! Here’s Your First Look & Everything There Is To Know: News

A legendary nameplate in the Acura lineup is back.

It’s been two decades since we last saw a production Acura Integra, and the new model is just around the corner. Thursday’s global reveal heralds the Acura Integra Prototype — though we’ve seen the automaker’s last debuts make it through to production relatively unscathed from this stage. Hopefully, this model will be no exception, especially with what it brings to the table.

This time around, the new Acura Integra brings in a five-door hatchback design, which they’ve teased over the past few months. One of the other juicy details that’s already public knowledge: It’s bringing a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential as well. Like the 2022 Honda Civic Si, Acura did confirm the base Integra would pack a factory-turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, though exact power output remains a mystery. That should put the car somewhere north of 200 horsepower (more power than the Civic Si is almost certain), though we’ll have to wait for the production debut to know more.

Old-school fans will recognize the Indy Yellow Pearl hue as a throwback to the 2000-2001 Integra Type R’s Phoenix Yellow. For this version, Acura added in Berlina Black accents, matte-finish 19-inch 5-spoke wheels, and (naturally) the brand’s JewelEye LED headlights.

As for the rest of the car, Acura’s staying frustratingly vague for now. They did say the car will start around $30,000 — and Acura will build it here in the U.S. Specifically, it will come from the Marysville, Ohio plant (as you’d probably expect), with production slated to kick off next year.