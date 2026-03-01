Ask Nathan: Nissan May Be Building More Body-on-Frame (Proper) SUVs and Genesis G70 vs BMW 3-Series?

Yup, this is just my interpretation of what the next Xterra might look like, with the help of AI. I could be wrong. (Image: ND Adlen)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is Nissan heading back to building body-on-frame SUVs?

Comparing the Genesis G70 vs the BMW 3-Series?

The first question comes from a Nissan fan who saw (this) article posted on TFL.com last week.

Q: BOF (body on frame) vehicles heading back to Nissan?

Did I hear right that they will be building more than the new Xterra with a BOF setup?

Do you think solid axles will return too?

Thank you for answering my last question. Thanks Nathan!

— BB Smith

A: If things keep heading this direction, Nissan may have four or more BOF vehicles.

Nissan is confirmed to be developing a new body-on-frame midsize SUV, which is the 2028 Nissan Xterra, it will be built on a traditional ladder-frame platform with genuine off-road capability. Now we’re hearing that a new BOF (body-on-frame) platform is planned to underpin multiple vehicles in Nissan’s lineup, including the Frontier pickup and even a rugged variant of the Pathfinder.

If you include the Nissan Armada, that could mean four BOF vehicles.

You can read about it (here).

It’s doubtful that beefy solid axles will return; however, there’s always a chance that Nissan may consider sharing the solid rear axle used in the Frontier in one of their BOF SUVs. We’ll know more soon!

Here’s a additional take on the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder, which I just drove

The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder is like that reliable friend who shows up to the camping trip with snacks and a questionable sense of direction, solid, dependable, and ready for anything, even if it occasionally takes the scenic route. There have been changes for 2026, and it’s mainly the styling, which I find a bit mellow for my taste. It’s a bit of a squinty-eye look, and it flexes too much Rogue for my liking.

On the pavement, the Pathfinder is as smooth as peanut butter on warm toast: calm, quiet, and surprisingly composed. It carries kids, groceries, and existential crises with equal poise. The infotainment is modern, with a (now) standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The seats look great, and are very comfy, and storage space is generous enough to swallow your in-laws’ luggage, or a few bikes, without complaint.

While it’s not a proper off-roader (that’s what a BOF version should be – no?), it has good bones, along with 284 horsepower 3.5-liter V6 that makes 259 lb-ft of torque. It goes up to 295 hp in the Rock Creek trim. That V6 is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission which is set up for FWD under normal circumstances and AWD when needed. It works quite well for a soft-roader, and its 6,000-lbs towing capability is higher than most.

While it looks pretty macho in its Rock Creek form, it’s still not as beefy as a Grand Cherokee or 4Runner. Still, it’s a very pleasant daily driver.

— N

The last question comes from a viewer who is looking at the 3-Series and a G70.

BMW’s 330i

Q:(Via: Facebook) Base model BMW 330i, or Genesis G70

Simple question. For about $54,000 I can get a 330i or a G70 3.3T. Both are well-equipped, and the BMW comes with the M Sport package.

What is the best value?

— McGreedy98

A: There are two directions you can go with this one:

Do you want a more luxurious ride, or a sportier one? Yes, you get 255 horsepower from the BMW’s 2.0 turbo (which is also a mild hybrid) or 365 horsepower twin-turbo V6 from the Genesis. In a straight line, the Genesis has more potential, but the BMW will be more responsive and feel athletic.

I truly believe that Genesis is at the top of the game for comfortable and luxurious interiors. It’s a pleasant place to be, and there are few compromises. For a commuter that’s comfortable and very pleasant to drive, it’s hard to fault the G70. With that being said, the BMW is more of a driver’s vehicle. In addition, it will maintain its value over the Genesis.

I’ve stated before that Genesis is one of my favorite brands. The older G70, with the manual transmission, is still one of the vehicles I would seriously consider as a daily driver – if I were looking at that category. That’s me. Many other “experts” and journalists would choose the BME 330i without hesitation.

I am for value, over investment. As such, I would lean towards the G70.

– N