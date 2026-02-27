Recall Alert: If You Fill Up Your 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid or 2025 Forester Hybrid to Full – There Is a Fire Risk

The fix is easy, but fill your tank to 50% in the meantime.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru is recalling 69,153 Crosstrek Hybrid and Forester Hybrid crossovers over a potential fire risk due to an insufficient gas filler cap seal. This recall affects certain 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid models. Here is everything we know so far.

This is referenced as the NHTSA Recall ID 26V106000.

The problem shows itself when the fuel tank is filled to its maximum capacity in the vehicles affected by this recall. Higher ambient temperatures can cause the fuel to go up the filler neck, and an insufficient cap seal may cause a small fuel leak. Naturally, there is potential for a fire if there is an ignition source.

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid

This is a voluntary recall by Subaru. There are no known fires or injuries related to this issue at this time. The company is working proactively to correct the issue. Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures, and to limit the fuel level to 50% until the remedy is completed. Dealers will replace the fuel filler cap gasket, free of charge.

The company should send our letters to owners on March 25, 2026. The good news is that the fix is fairly quick and easy. It just requires a new fuel filler cap.

