2027 Toyota GR86 Brings Notable Mechanical Tweaks and Some Interior Updates

(Images: Toyota)

The 2027 Toyota GR86: Same setup, but better

Toyota’s second-generation GR86 sports coupe has been around for about five years, and carries on as the brand’s sole remaining two-door option as the Supra bows out (at least for now). It’s a car made for enthusiasts right down to its manual transmission. And that’s a good thing, considering that’s one of the notable tweaks Toyota made to the 2027 GR86 that is due to arrive this summer.

Specifically, the 2027 Toyota GR86 gets a 0.02-inch wider chamfer of the shifter interlock between fourth and fifth gears. Essentially, that slightly smoothens out the “corner” between those gears, delivering a smoother and snappier feel, particularly on the 5th-to-4th downshifts. Alongside the shifter tweak, engineers refined the throttle calibration for more linear response.

Beyond the baseline mechanical updates, the 2027 GR86 also gets a Performance Package for the base and Premium trims, adding in red-painted Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers up front and two-piston rear calipsers, as well as Sachs dampers.

Under the hood, the latest GR86 still uses the same Subaru FA24 boxer engine as before. Here, the 2.4-liter engine is naturally aspirated, unlike some other Subaru models like the WRX, putting out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. As before, both the base model and Premium grades will have 6-speed manual or automatic options.

As far as styling goes, a new gray called Thunder is available (as is Trueno Blue, shown above), while a red upholstery option is available on the upper Premium trim. Speaking of the Premium, several touch points like the switches, knobs and shifter get cast iron black finish for a more “cohesive” look with the rest of the cabin. That said, Toyota held back shots of the interior, so we’ll have to wait to form our actual opinions on the updates until we get a 2027 GR86 to try out.

Pricing isn’t yet available for the 2027 model year yet, either. However, we’re talking about a bunch of subtle updates here, so Toyota probably won’t increase the price from 2026’s $32,695 base point just yet. The Premium, as it stands right now, carries about a $2,600 upcharge for the extra features.

At this point, Subaru has not announced any commensurate changes to the BRZ. It’s likely we’ll hear about those in short order, though, as we obviously now have this information about the GR86. The BRZ, for its part, gets specially tuned suspension and Brembo brakes on the tS, but there’s always a window for a special edition like the Series.Yellow that rolled out this year.