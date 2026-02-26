The 2026 Polaris Slingshot Signature Edition Offers Up a More Premium Take on the Three-Wheeler Experience

(Images: Polaris)

Polaris has a new special Slingshot model for those who want a unique experience (and can afford it).

It’s been around for a decade now, but the Polaris Slingshot has seen its fair share of noteworthy changes over the years. That includes styling updates, a new in-house 2.0-liter engine and new variants, like this new Signature Edition. As its name implies, this limited-run model brings in some special touches for three-wheel enthusiasts, as well as some quality-of-life upgrades over your standard Slingshot.

Right off the bat, onlookers will notice the Golden Steel (a blue-gray color with an iridescent hue) and Black Crystal two-ton paint scheme. To that, Polaris also tinted the windscreen, added a vented sport hood, brought in more painted elements for the front fascia, and brought in special graphics, signature lighting and interior accents. The Slingshot Signature Edition also gets a sport interior package with R-branded seats, five-spoke honeycomb gloss black wheels, Brembo brakes and forged roll hoops.

One of the cooler parts to the 2026 Polaris Slingshot Signature Edition, though, is the stereo system.

Here, you get a 700-watt Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Max system, so you’ll definitely be able to inundate yourself (and anyone nearby, for that matter) with whatever style of music you fancy while rolling down the road, wind in your hair. The system includes a pair of 8-inch side panel speakers, as well as two 6.5-inch headrest speakers, so it’s definitely not messing around. You can further synchronize the XGlow interior lighting to your music through the Slingshot LED mobile app, while a 7-inch RideCommand+ setup drives the infotainment experience. Navigation, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, USB and Bluetooth connectivity are all included as well.

Performance-wise, the 2026 Polaris Slingshot Limited Edition packs the same powertrain as the rest of the lineup. That is, you get a 204-horsepower four-cylinder engine driving the rear wheel, with the option of either a manual transmission or an AutoDrive (basically the same transmission, but automated through hydraulics). Really, this sort of vehicle should be experienced with the proper manual transmission but hey, you do you.

The 2026 Polaris Slingshot Limited Edition is on sale now, shipping to dealers in “limited quantities”. Here’s the rub: If you want one, it’ll cost you at least $36,999 — or roughly the same as a Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition or a mid-spec Volkswagen Golf GTI. It’s not exactly cheap, but then again you don’t see a Slingshot on the road everyday, either. The choice is yours.