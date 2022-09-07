Ford Teases Next Week’s 2024 Mustang Reveal with New “GT Performance” Logo

Don't worry, you'll still be able to get a V-8 Mustang, at least for the next few years

Ford shines a spotlight on the “GT Performance” badge of the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang

The 2024 Ford Mustang will have a full reveal on September 14 at 8 PM Eastern, which is just around the corner. In the meantime, Ford is keeping the new Mustang in our consciousness by dropping little teasers like the one on Twitter. The brief video shows the open trunk of a Mustang, with what looks like a helmet-sized suitcase. When the trunk lid closes, you can clearly see the car’s GT Performance badge.

Here’s what we know with relative certainty so far

By all accounts, the S650 Ford Mustang will be an evolution of the outgoing model. The pony car will still look familiar, and it will still pack internal combustion engines under its hood. As for this GT Performance badge, we’ll have to see if this is what we’ll see for new GT models in general. It could be something special for a 60th Anniversary Edition since that’s coming up in 2024.

With the Dodge Challenger going away next year (at least as we know it), the Mustang’s main competition in the internal combustion field will be sporty rear-wheel drive coupes like the Nissan Z and Toyota Supra. The Chevrolet Camaro is also a notable rival, though it’s not emphatically clear what GM’s long-term plans are for the model.

Here’s what we think we know about the 2024 Ford Mustang

Considering the gasoline-powered segment the new Mustang sits in, it’s all but certain the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four and 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will make a return. Ford will most likely try to keep the entry level pricing reasonable, which means some powertrains should return. Some speculators think a V-6 will return. It’s a possibility, as Ford has several powerful variants, but it’s more likely the Blue Oval will stick with the familiar options here.

A 6-speed manual should be in the mix for this generation, as one of the last hangers-on for enthusiasts who want to row their own gears. Otherwise, the Mustang will most likely retain its ten-speed automatic transmission as the main offering.

Finally, it’s possible we could eventually see a hybrid setup. Automakers will typically say “we’re looking into every avenue” or something of the sort without further comment, and that’s essentially what we have here. Beyond the conventional powertrains, we could see a standard hybrid or PHEV with power that eclipses the V-8, but obviously Ford has confirmed nothing…yet.

At some point, we do expect Ford to transition the two-door Mustang into an electric vehicle. On that basis, we know the seventh-generation Mustang will be the end of an era, though the exact end date for the S650 remains uncertain.

Stay tuned: The big reveal is coming soon! In the meantime, check out something of a Mustang throwback in the video below:



