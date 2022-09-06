Take a Listen to the Ferrari Purosangue’s Exhaust Note Before the Full September 13 Reveal

Ferrari’s first SUV model will officially debut next Tuesday, September 13.

Today’s teaser sort of shows off the Purosangue, but it’s the sound we’re more interested in.

The Ferrari Purosangue is the latest in a growing list of super-SUVs, joining the Lamborghini Urus Performante as well as the Aston Martin DBX707.

Ferrari is about to change forever.

Oh, sure, we’ve known the brand’s first SUV has been coming for a while. But now, it’s time for the prancing horse to officially jump into the pit with a full reveal next Tuesday, September 13. Before that, though, the Italian automaker gave us — more specifically, our ears — a hint at what’s in store.

Take a listen below, via Ferrari’s Twitter account:

You heard it here first.

More will be revealed on the 13th of September.#FerrariPurosangue #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/xQOTpdJBiM — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 6, 2022

Regardless of your stance on a “Ferrari Utility Vehicle” (folks in Maranello don’t call it an SUV), hearing a spine-tingling exhaust note is always fun, isn’t it?

As for what’s making that note, the forthcoming Ferrari Purosangue will pack a naturally aspirated V-12. Word has it the FUV could eventually get the brand’s twin-turbo V-8 as an option, but we’ll have to wait and see. It does make sense, but there’s no confirmation, while Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna did confirm the V-12 earlier this summer.

When it does arrive, the Ferrari Purosangue will face some stiff competition in the super-SUV space. While we don’t know what sort of power it’s bringing to the table, we can look around the field. Its archnemesis, the Lamborghini Urus, puts down between 641 and 657 horsepower. The Aston Martin DBX707 is currently the frontrunner, at 697 horsepower.

If the Ferrari Purosangue indeed uses the same F140GA 6.5-liter engine that’s in the 812 Superfast, we could see a cool 800 horsepower, or somewhere in that ballpark. Fortunately, we don’t have much longer to wait to find out.