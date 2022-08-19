The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Puts Down Some Devilish Power (No, Really)

Meet the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: a more hardcore version of Lambo’s super-SUV.

It’s been a busy week at Pebble Beach, and we can talk about yet another reveal with the Lamborghini Urus Performante. On the surface, it’s a modest update with a bit more power, some suspension tweaks and a top speed bump. Still, we’re talking about an insanely popular segment in which Lamborghini’s offering was already pretty damn good. On that basis, thoroughly going over the Urus and making lots of small changes can add up to make a big difference.

Right off the top, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante uses the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 as the standard SUV. This time around, though, it makes an extra 16 horsepower, for a total of 657 by American measurements. That’s not the whole story, though, as when you look at it in metric horsepower, you get an appropriately beastly 666. Torque remains the same at 627 lb-ft, and works through the 8-speed transmission and all four wheels to push the updated Urus to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Part of that acceleration improvement is down to the rear differential. Lamborghini shortened the axle ratio from 3.16:1 to 3.40:1, meaning you might feasibly be able to hit the 3-second mark with the right conditions and a solid launch.

Lamborghini also lightened the Urus Performante by 104 pounds (47 kg), thanks to widespread use of carbon fiber throughout the body. That includes the new hood (now with air outlets), front air intakes, splitter, and the rear diffuser and spoiler. In addition to being lighter, the wing in particular generates 38% more downforce, according to the automaker. The Performante sits on coil springs rather than the standard Urus’ air suspension, which drops the car by 0.8 inches. New anti-roll bars and a specially tuned adaptive damping system make this SUV even more of a driver’s car than Lambo’s SUV already was.

More updates to improve the Urus Performante’s neck-breaking speed

Since the key element of this car is performance, let’s stick with it. Thanks to all those changes and grippy Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires — barely street-legal tires used for the first time on an SUV — the Lamborghini Urus Performante now tops out at 190 mph. Those tires, on 22-inch wheels, measure out to 285 millimeters in the front and 325 in the rear.

Finally, engineers went through the Urus making software changes, in addition to the mechanical updates. They went through the different drive modes, even adding a new Rally setting for dirt tracks. The stability control system’s workings have also been tweaked. As you’d expect with more power, the engine mapping also saw some love, as did the transmission mapping so everything works more cohesively. Not that the standard Urus was unpleasant to drive, by any stretch of the imagination.

Those changes have already culminated in real-world results. Last month, Lamborghini shattered the Pikes Peak Hill Climb record for production SUVs. Snatching the title from its VW Group cousin, the Bentley Bentayga, the Urus Performante set a time of 10:32.064. It beat the Bentley by 17.838 seconds.

How much will it cost?

So, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante brings a lighter, tauter and more powerful experience to those who can afford the privilege. That’s all great, but how much does it actually cost?

Lamborghini actually provided that information, fortunately, saying that the Performante will run interested buyers a whopping $260,676 before destination charges. That’s about $50,000 over your standard Urus (before any options, that is). A lot of money, to be sure.

Like any of their other cars, though, it’s pretty easy to explain the price difference away with, “It’s a freaking Lamborghini”. I don’t think the company will have any trouble shifting this more expensive version.