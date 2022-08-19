Good News, Performance Enthusiasts: the 576 HP Kia EV6 GT Will Be Here by the End of This Year

According to the automaker, the Kia EV6 GT outaccelerated a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD.

This Kia EV6 GT represents the automaker’s first serious step into the supercar category considering the EV has a combined output of 576 horsepower (430 kW) and 546 lb-ft of torque. All of that power is fed to all four wheels via a front-mounted 160kW motor, and a rear-mounted 270kW motor. The e-AWD powertrain is fed by an “energy-dense” 77.4-kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NiMH) battery pack. This power gives it a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 161 mph.

That power output is a substantial bump to the EV6’s lineup, as the existing GT-Line only puts out 325 horsepower.

Handling and braking are (obviously) enhanced over the more pedestrian models

The dedicated sport suspension has electronically controlled dampers, along with unique front suspension performance components. Traction and stability will be aided by an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD). The system sends torque to the wheels with most grip. Larger, front 15-inch ventilated and 14.2-inch rear disc brakes with mono-block calipers are standard. Finally, Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires come fitted with 21-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment.

Here are a few more juicy details. Exterior design enhancements include a unique front and rear fascia and neon accents versus your standard EV6. Kia added “racing-inspired” sport bucket seats. There, you get even more neon green garnish on the sides of the seats, and stitching. There’s a neon green dash — are you spotting a trend here? — with accented lighting and 20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

In addition to the performance upgrades, Kia added what they claim is the world’s first multi-charging architecture. This opens up drivers to both 400V and 800V DC fast charging. Under the best conditions, ultra-fast DC charging enables the EV6 GT to recharge 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge in under 18 minutes. The key there is versatility, as the system works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW.

The Kia EV6 GT will be available nationwide from Q4 2022. According to Kia, “All EV6 GT buyers will receive a charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America stations, useable over a three-year period. Pricing is subject to an announcement closer to vehicle launch.”