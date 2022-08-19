Ford is Calling All Mustang Owners to ‘Stampede’ to the Seventh-Generation’s Debut on September 14

Ford will reveal the seventh-generation Mustang on September 14 in Detroit.

Leading up to the debut, the automaker has two events planned for Mustang owners to join: ‘The Drive Home to the Stampede’ is a multi-state drive from Tacoma, Washington to Ford’s World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. ‘The Stampede’ itself is a parade from Ford HQ in Dearborn to the reveal event at Detroit’s Hart Plaza.

This will be the last generation of the Mustang as we know it, before the iconic pony car goes all-electric.

We’re coming up on another Mustang milestone — and Ford’s calling all current owners to participate in celebrating it.

The North American International Auto Show will once again descend on Detroit, and one of the biggest must-see reveals is the next-gen Ford Mustang. Apart from being an evolution of one of the company’s most iconic cars, this debut will be one for the history books for another reason. While we expect the seventh-generation ‘S650’ model to return with turbocharged four-cylinder and V-8 power, as well as a manual transmission option, this is the last lifecycle in which we’ll see those features. Around 2028, the Mustang will reportedly go fully electric, as Ford and the rest of the industry pivot away from internal combustion.

The Shelby GT500 caps off the current S550 generation, but the new Mustang won’t lose its V-8 just yet.

That’s why the Blue Oval has a few special events planned for Mustang owners. Leading up to the reveal, the automaker has two celebration events planned, it announced Friday during Woodward Dream Cruise.

‘The Stampede’ is Ford’s parade to the new Mustang reveal, from the company’s Dearborn, Michigan headquarters to Hart Plaza in Detroit. The debut is happening on September 14 at 8 PM EDT, during the Detroit Auto Show.

Before that, though, there’s an event called ‘The Drive Home to the Stampede’. The Drive Home is an annual cross-country road trip, now in its seventh year. Ford is encouraging all Mustang owners who want to take part to join in on a multi-state cruise to Dearborn on September 6. The drive takes off from LeMay — America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington and proceeds through nine states with more than a dozen stops along the way.

If you own any generation Ford Mustang and want to take part, you can find out more and register here.