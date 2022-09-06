The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Expands the Four-Door’s Range with W-12 Power

The good-old 6.0-liter engine powers this performance variant - and it will be one of the last to do so

The Bentley Flying Spur Speed brings a performance-oriented model above the existing “S” model.

This Flying Spur packs a twin-turbocharged W-12 making 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Bentley says this Speed model can sprint from 0-60 in 3.7 seconds and tops out at 207 mph.

No pricing information is available yet, but if you have to ask… The Flying Spur range starts at just over $200,000, so you can expect this Speed to bring a much higher price tag.



Bentley is a grandiose luxury brand, and as such it leans into launching several high-performance variants, including this Flying Spur Speed. If you’ve heard the “Speed” name before, then you already know what’s coming. Here, you get a more driver-focused four-door grand tourer with a big W-12 engine and equally large power reserves.

Not only does it pack the iconic engine of past Speeds, but it also carries the last of that line, as Bentley aims to transition toward EVs in the next few years.

What’s special about the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

Under that long hood, the Speed brings a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine. It sits above the V8-powered Flying Spur S and makes 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. For reference, that’s 84 more horsepower and 96 lb-ft more toward than its lesser sibling.

You’d expect the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed to be the fastest in the model range, and you’d be right. Thanks to the extra grunt, Bentley says this car can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Keep in mind, this large, luxurious bruiser weighs nearly three tons. As for top speed? The Flying Spur Speed’s speedometer will keep climbing until it hits 207 mph.

That monumental power makes its way to all four wheels through a tweaked version of ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission. In fact, the Speed makes use of rear-wheel steering to improve maneuverability. A 48-volt “Dynamic Ride System” also manages the car’s stiffness at a given moment to combat the tremendous cornering forces and keep the car on the road. Unlike several high-performance models, though, we are talking about a car with iron brakes, rather than carbon ceramic. They’re still massive, though, at 16.5 inches (420 millimeters), so it’s not like you can’t bring your two-and-a-bit-ton Bentley to a big halt when needed.

What about the rest of the package?

Performance aside, the Bentley Flying Spur Speed still (obviously) brings the goods when it comes to luxury. You do get special black accents on the exterior, as well as bespoke “Speed” emblems and gigantic 22-inch wheels. This model also gets a revamped instrument cluster and sport pedals, as well as heated, ventilated and massaging seats, because Bentley.

As standard, you get piano black trim, but if you’re not a fan you can switch it out for wood instead. What’s more, packages like the “Blackline Specification” can help you create a stealthier presence by darkening the normally chrome brightwork on the exterior.

No word on pricing yet, but don’t expect the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur to come cheap. After all, not even the “base model” is within reach for your everyday driver. Prices start over $200,000, and I’d expect this model to come in far higher than that.