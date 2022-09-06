The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Kicks Off at Just Under $37K, Tops Out Just Under $51K

Toyota announced official pricing for the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatch Wednesday.

Your selection boils down to the $36,995 Core, $43,995 Circuit Edition or the top-spec $50,995 Morizo Edition.

The Core will arrive first, before the end of 2022, while the Circuit and Morizo won’t arrive until next year.

Something’s gotten into the water at Toyota, as the automaker continues to expand its performance lineup to the GR Corolla hot hatch. I’m not complaining at all, of course — having a new all-wheel-drive, manual only hot hatchback is a cause to celebrate. Now, we know exactly how much the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will cost, for those who are interested in the spicy Corolla’s 1.6-liter, 300 horsepower antics. I doubt I’m the only one raising my hand here.

For those who are interested, the GR’s all-wheel drive system adjusts to a variety of road conditions through different drive modes. Depending on whether you’re in Eco, Sport, Track or Custom, the AWD system will split toward 60-40, 50-50 or 30-70, with power shifting rearward as you move into more track-focused driving.

This is the top-spec Morizo Edition, which will set you back a shade under $51,000 (at least at starting MSRP).

2023 Toyota GR Corolla trim breakdown

At the entry-level side of the lineup, you have the $36,995 Core model. That obviously brings you the 300 horsepower, 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo, as well as a 6-speed manual transmission. Against its sole AWD hot hatch rival, the $45,385 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8, that’s an undeniable bargain. Naturally, I have to continue adding the caveat, “if you can find a GR Corolla at MSRP”. We don’t know how much the new front-wheel drive Honda Civic Type R will cost, but based on the last car’s price tag, we assume it will be higher than the Corolla as well.

Stepping into the $43,995 Circuit Edition (again, it’s not coming until next year), you get some performance upgrades to liven up the driving experience. Those include Torsen limited-slip differentials both front and rear and beefier brakes. That said, it’s worth noting you can get those upgrades on the Core by way of the $1,180 Performance package.

It’s much the same story with the $770 Technology package. There, you get a more premium JBL audio system and wireless phone charging, both of which are baked into the Circuit Edition. The higher-spec model also brings in heated seats, available as part of a $500 Cold Weather package (that also adds in a heated steering wheel) for the Core.

So, why go for the Circuit Edition? Four letters: F-O-M-O. The Heavy Metal (gray) exterior, forged carbon fiber roof, vented bulge hood, a sportier rear spoiler, red-accented Brin-Naub suede and synthetic leather seats and a Morizo-signed leather shift knob are exclusive to the Circuit Edition.

What do you get with the GR Corolla Morizo Edition?

At the top end, you’ll spend $50,995 for the Morizo Edition. As you’d expect, it’s the most hardcore of all the GR Corolla models. You don’t get rear seats (so, obviously we’re talking about a track focus here). On the other hand, you do get Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, less weight (about 106 pounds, per Toyota) and a torque bump.

Power for the Morizo Edition remains the same at 300 hp, but torque increases by 22 lb-ft to 295. Again, like the Circuit Edition, this one will be a limited-run model. Only 200 will be available in the U.S.

So, hot hatch enthusiasts, you have a decision: Go for the GR Corolla Core right away, perhaps with some choice upgrades? Or wait a minute for the more exclusive, more hardcore models?

At any rate, Toyota’s lineup just got a lot more fun with the Corolla’s entrance alongside the revamped GR 86 and the Supra.