Video: Ford Mustang Mach-E Vs. Tesla Model Y – Did Ford Just Build A Better Tesla?

The Mach-E is Ford’s latest electric model, and is using one of its most iconic nameplates to take on the massively popular Tesla Model Y. (Photos: Ford)

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has arrived, and it’s gunning for Tesla.

Over the past decade, Tesla has emerged as a blue chip brand in the electric car world. But now, the competition is heating up, both from startups and legacy automakers looking to build on the increasing EV market share. That’s where the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes in. It’s a new electric crossover, and — contentious use of the iconic “Mustang” name notwithstanding — it’s likely to be one of the most important cars of the upcoming year.

Why? Well, to frame this comparison Roman and Tommy look at it and the Tesla Model Y more in terms of the “Mac vs. PC” argument. There will undoubtedly be hardliners on both sides, and each of these cars have distinct strengths and weaknesses. We explore how these two rivals are similar and how they differ in the video below.

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y: By the numbers

This particular Mustang Mach-E Ford lent to us is the top of the current line when it comes to features. The “Premium” trim is “as close to a VIP experience as you can get”, according to Ford. It features a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, with 266 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. That’s with the 68-kWh “Standard Range” battery we’re testing. Ford does sell an “Extended Range” version with a 98-kWh battery, and that boosts the power output to 346 horsepower.

For this comparison, though, the Standard Range is slightly closer to what you can expect from a Model Y. Tesla’s crossover packs a usable capacity around 72.5-kWh. However, to the Mustang Mach-E and its 211-mile range, our Model Y Performance can go 316 miles on a charge. That said, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium starts around $49,700 with all-wheel drive. That’s before federal incentives (which Tesla buyers can no longer attain), so it does come in slightly less expensive than the Model Y. The Performance version, for example, costs $59,990 before any applicable incentives.

But despite the price and range difference, is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E actually better than the Model Y? Check out more below as Roman and Tommy compare the two.