Jeep Wrangler 392 Update: Pricing Could Start Around $77,000, According To This Owner’s Order

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 packs a massive 6.4-liter Hemi V8, making it the most powerful in the range. (Photos: FCA)

Is your wallet prepared for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392?

We knew it was never going to be cheap, but owners are shedding a bit more light on what it may actually cost to buy one. In short, a JLWranglerForums member posted a screenshot of the system tracking his Jeep order. According to that the order shows a “JL Wrangler 4 Door Unlimited Sport”, however it’s the “27X” package code that holds the key. While we won’t show sensitive customer information, we can confirm from what we’ve seen that the “Customer Preferred Package” bearing that code has appeared on other 392 orders as well. The owner’s clarifying point that 27X refers to the Rubicon 392 package does seem to be accurate.

This mighty V8 under the hood is a substantial part of the 392’s significantly higher price tag.

So what’s the bottom line price? It appears this specific 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is priced at $77,055. There are a few option codes just before the price, so it’s more likely this model will start somewhere in the mid-$70,000 range or so. That’s more or less what we’ve heard from other owners who put their names in, so it’s fairly safe to assume that’s where FCA will announce official pricing. The company, for its part, has been mum on that point so far. However, as we head into 2021, we’ll certainly see more information in the coming weeks.

Those who feel so inclined to fork over $30,000 more than a base Rubicon will get a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 470 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds. Not that speed really matters with a Wrangler, but you do also get a hearty 470 lb-ft of torque and all the goodies you’d expect in a Rubicon for those off-road excursions.