Ask TFL: What Will The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Cost? One Owner’s Buying Experience

Official pricing isn’t available for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 yet, but we suspect it will be the most expensive version. (Photos: Jeep)

A TFL reader wrote to us to describe his experience ordering a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Earlier this week, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 debuted as the most powerful — and likely the most expensive — Wrangler you’ll be able to buy. Now, FCA did not announce official pricing. But stuff your largest engine into a vehicle that already, at the top end, costs over $60,000? This Wrangler will pack a wallop on your wallet, and one TFL reader’s experience with their dealer backs that up.

For a bit of context: The reader ordered their 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 through a Midwest Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealer today, November 19. According to the order sheet (which mainly contains personal information, so we won’t post it here), FCA limited the options here. Mind you, this Wrangler is already at the top of the lineup, so most equipment already comes standard. That includes the 470 horsepower 6.4-liter V-8, an 8-speed automatic, plus all the Rubicon trimmings, bronze touches and beadlock wheels. For more details on that, check out my reveal post or the video below.

What the reader was able to pick, though, were options like the Dual Tops Group, the Towing Package, and a “Dual Doors” group. On that last one, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 has the option of half-doors, on top of the standard full-size ones. FCA officially announced the half-doors would be available from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog. Jeep’s trail camera (a forward-facing camera) is also an option.

The upshot? Their dealer the dealer told them “several times” the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 would run somewhere in the $75,000 – $80,000 range. Those numbers are not official, by any means, but they do lend perspective to what we thought at the reveal.

Here’s what the reader had to say

There were quite a few nuggets of information in the e-mail we just received. Here’s the entire quote:

I was offered an allocation from the dealer that i have done a lot of business with, I did place an order and submit a deposit. They have no official pricing but was told several times $75,000 to $80,000. I was only offered a few options, Towing package, Dual tops (comes STD with painted hard top), Dual Doors (not official but estimated $4-5K) half and normal, Trail camera, Power top not currently order able but should be later. Many Mopar accessories are available. I was told pricing would be confirmed in the beginning of January. The dealer believes that vehicles should be on the lot not long after that. I was warned that Mopar accessories even if just placed in the Jeep like mats or sun bonnet tops would greatly delay the build. Production numbers for 2021 seem to be low possibly lower than Demon production, going off of allocations per region. I am attaching my order and standard option list that they sent me.

Are you planning to order a Rubicon 392?

The production number point is a particularly interesting piece of information. FCA has not confirmed an exact number, though it stands to reason they’re playing this one cautiously. After all, how many people are really going to spend upward of $75,000 on a factory-spec Wrangler? Even two years ago, $60,000 was a tough pill to swallow as the JL revealed itself to the world.

With enthusiast-focused, high-performance variants — looking at you, Dodge Durango Hellcat — only a few have the wherewithal and desire to shell out that kind of cash. If you are one of those folks, though, let us know if you have any more information in the comments below, or shoot an e-mail to info@tflcar.com.