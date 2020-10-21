2020 Corvette Stingray vs. Tesla Model Y Hot or Not: Can A Mid-Engine Vette Beat The Electric Crossover?

Two cars which don’t compete, until now.

Rest assured that nobody out there is scratching their head trying to decide between these two for their next purchase. In one corner, we have the Corvette Stingray: a low slung, mid-engine, two seat sports car bordering on supercar. In the other corner, we have a seemingly tame, four-door crossover with an electric motor at each axle. This Hot or Not isn’t (strictly) about consumer advice. Rather, we want to see if the traditional idea of gas-powered performance still holds up today, as electrics continue to storm the marketplace.

Though these use dramatically different forms of propulsion, their performance stats aren’t actually too far apart. To see which is fastest at IMI Motorsports, we have to hand the keys over to TFL’s pro racing driver, Paul Gerrard.

Corvette Stingray: The hard stats

The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray makes a grand total of 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque from a 6.2-liter V8. GM’s cast-aluminum LT2 engine makes use of variable valve timing and a dry-sump oil system to deliver a substantial power bump over the old C7 Stingray. An 8-speed dual-clutch transmission sends all that power to the rear wheels, necessitating staggered rubber with 305 millimeter Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in the rear and 245s at the front. The Corvette Stingray convertible weighs in at 3,637 pounds and sits on double-wishbone suspension at all four corners.

So how will the Tesla Model Y stack up against a car which is designed purely for performance rather than a practical everyday driver? Pretty well, as it turns out. Since Tesla mounts the heavy battery pack along the floor, its center of gravity is similar to that of a sports car. With a curb weight of 4,416lbs and a staggered 255 front/275 rear tire setup, the Tesla manages a respectable amount of grip, especially for a family hauler. Tesla does not officially publish power and torque, but the general consensus is that the Model Y Performance produces 456 horsepower and 497 lb-ft of torque. Weigh that against the Corvette, and the two come out nearly as equals on sheer grunt. Where the Tesla has an advantage is here at altitude, where the thin air will affect the Corvette’s performance.

So which car actually wins?

You may be surprised to learn neither car won it all. The Tesla managed to use its grip and instant power to just barely edge out the Corvette from 0-60. On our cold track day here in Colorado, the Tesla managed 3.93 seconds while the Corvette ran 4.17 seconds. Around the track, though, it was a different story. The lightweight Corvette beat our all-time record by running IMI in 1:00.40 seconds. The much heavier Tesla fared worse at 1:02.85. Though a sub-1:03 is more than respectable for a crossover, the purpose-built Corvette still clinched it in a hot lap.

For more information on how these two performance cars stack up, check out the video below: