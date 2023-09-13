2025 Cadillac CT5 Revealed: Bolder Styling, More Tech and (Naturally) A Big Screen

Five years into its production run, the 2025 Cadillac CT5 gets a glow-up.

This year’s North American International Auto Show brings us a few notable refreshes, including Cadillac’s revamped midsize sedan. Among luxury brands, the CT5 is one of the few contenders still going, but it needs to stay competitive against competition from both Europe and Asia. To ensure it hits the mark with customers — CT5 sales did increase to about 15,000 last year — Cadillac brought some quality-of-life changes when the refreshed model goes into production next spring, as a 2025 model.

First up, the 2025 Cadillac CT5 gets a revised front fascia, as you do with a mid-cycle update. All models get new stacked LED headlights and Cadillac’s signature daytime running lights, which now flow seamlessly from the grille down toward the lower bumper. The CT5 Sport, for its part, gets a black mesh grille and surrounds for a bit of a stealthier look.

The 2025 CT5 gets updated tech as well.

Apart from the facelift, the 2025 Cadillac CT5 gets a new 33-inch curved LED touchscreen, akin to what you get on the Lyriq and the Escalade. Complementing the new screen is a Google built-in services system with the Google Assistant and Play Store apps front and center, as GM pivots away from its older infotainment setups. The updated CT5 also gets 5G Wi-Fi hotspot compatibility as well as standard blind zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, and optional traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed assist to match lower or higher speed limit zones.

Love it or hate it, driver attention assist also comes as part of the CT5 package, which Cadillac incorporates into the available Super Cruise driver assistance system.

Two new extra-cost exterior colors are available for the 2025 CT5: Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

Powertrains remain the same as before

Under the hood, the 2025 Cadillac CT5 keeps the same powertrain options as the previous models. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot is standard fare, making 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up a notch, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 bumps the output up to 335 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, so this facelifted version gets no more power than it had before. Of course, all-wheel drive is still an option, if you live in an area where you need a more surefooted sedan.

There is good news for enthusiasts, though, as the CT5-V Blackwing will continue forward with these same updates. So, if you want a supercharged V8 option putting down 668 horsepower, you will still be able to get it. Cadillac says it will announce the refreshed, V6-powered CT5-V and the 6.2-liter V8 Blackwing at a later date.

Pricing is not available yet, though I really wouldn’t expect MSRPs to rise much considering this is a fairly minor update. As before, GM will still build the Cadillac CT5 at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, right down the road from where the 2025 model made its debut today.

We’ll have video coverage from the 2023 North American International Auto Show coming up soon, so stay tuned!