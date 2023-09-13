2024 GMC Acadia Gets Bigger and Brings More Power, New Styling and Fresh Tech

(Images: TFL Studios)

Meet the new, freshly styled 2024 GMC Acadia.

If you followed our coverage of the new, third-generation Chevy Traverse, then you knew its three-row GMC cousin would shortly follow. Now, GMC brought us out to Michigan for our first look at the revamped Acadia, lining up with its debut at the Detroit Auto Show. While the two are platform siblings, the two models diverge a bit when it comes to looks, technology and even performance — So you’ll want to read on to learn more about the changes for GMC’s latest midsize SUV.

One of the largest updates for the 2024 GMC Acadia is, of course, its look. GMC showed us the two top-end models: the Denali (above, left) and the off-road-focused AT4 (above, right). Generally, the Acadia takes on more upright, truck-like styling to match the rest of the updated lineup, including the C-shaped daytime running lights and more prominent grille.

Overall, the 2024 GMC Acadia is 10.6 inches longer and 4 inches taller than the old model. It also rides on an 8.4-inch longer wheelbase, making it a physically larger competitor to other three-row family haulers like the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade among others.

The 2024 GMC Acadia offers an eight-seater configuration on the lower Elevation trim, while the AT4 and Denali offer a 7-seater configuration with captain’s chairs on the second row. Thanks to the extra length and height, GMC claims better passenger space, as well as 80% additional cargo space behind the third row (exact dimensions are forthcoming).

Inside, the 2024 GMC Acadia sports a new Google-driven infotainment system. The portrait-style screen measures 15 inches, and features a large central volume knob, while major climate controls are always along the bottom edge of the screen, including several toggle switches. In addition to Google features front and center, the new Acadia also brings in up to 9 camera views as part of its 360-degree camera system.

For this third-generation model, GMC moved the gear selector onto the steering column, opening up more space for wireless smartphone charging, cupholders and storage. In front of the driver, there’s an 11-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an update that GM’s been making across its whole crossover lineup.

The Acadia also expands Super Cruise availability beyond the top-end Denali models. Buyers will also be able to get GM’s hands-off, eyes-on semi-autonomous driving system on the Elevation Premium and AT4 trims. Super Cruise works on 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada, at time of writing.

(Image: GMC)

What’s going on under the hood?

The Acadia’s style, size and looks aren’t all the changes in store for this third-generation model. The powertrain changes as well, dropping the long-running 3.6-liter V6 in favor of a four-pot turbocharged unit. The new 2.5-liter engine is based around the slightly larger displacement 2.7-liter engine used in GM’s trucks, with a few tweaks. The 2024 GMC Acadia, for its part, manages 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, which is a bit more than the Chevy Traverse’s 315 hp/317 lb-ft output.

The AT4 model takes things a step further with a 1-inch ride height lift over the other trims. You also get an off-road specific Terrain drive mode, specific off-road suspension with hydraulic rebound control dampers and GM’s twin-clutch all-wheel drive system with active torque control.

Pricing isn’t available yet, but the 2024 GMC Acadia will be available early next year after production kicks off in January. Check out the videos below to see more on the updated Acadia and stay tuned to TFLcar (or allTFL.com) for more updates from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show!