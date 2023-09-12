2024 Hyundai Kona: Is It Worth Your Money?

First, let’s talk about the 2024 Hyundai Kona objectively.

For 2024, Hyundai updated the popular Kona with revamped styling. Those updates extend to the car’s interior as well. Powering the Kona is one of three powertrains. The base two trims use a 2.0 liter, naturally aspirated engine. That, plus a CVT transmission is good for 147 horsepower.

N-Line and Limited trims bump you up to a 1.6 Turbo with an 8-speed auto. The 1.6T puts out a more enticing 190 horsepower. With more power comes less fuel economy, though. The best case scenario for MPG is a front wheel drive 2.0L at 31 MPG combined. At the other end of the spectrum, a 1.6T AWD gets just 26 MPG combined. All wheel drive is available on either powertrain, though it adds around $1,500 to the price tag.

There’s also an EV version of the Kona coming, though we don’t have all the details on it just yet.

Kona gets bigger, and more expensive too.

Part of the small car formula comes down to keeping it small. However, the new Kona is nearly 6 inches longer than before. Hyundai boasts that it improves rear seat room and cargo volume. Thankfully, the Kona is still shorter than many of its competitors. That helps maintain its small car feel.

Unfortunately, the 2024 Hyundai Kona is also considerably more expensive. Base pricing starts around $25,435 including destination fees. That’s very nearly $2,000 more expensive than it used to be. If you want a 1.6T model, it’s over $30,000. Thankfully, standard features like a 12.3″ infotainment screen and remote start help justify the price.

So why choose the Kona?

Compact Crossovers like these are in a crowded space. The Kona has a long list of competitors. The 2024 Hyundai Kona also drives better than many of its rivals. Though not as exciting as the old Kona N, it’s a reasonably good car to drive. Nothing in particular stands out in a big way. The Kona is exactly as it should be, a simple, easy car to drive.

Not that it’s without any character. You can have some fun through corners given the car’s small footprint and light weight. More than anything, though, it is a great commuter car. That’s what it was designed to be. Even Hyundai’s own marketing campaign has said the same thing.

The interior materials and design also elevate it among many competitors. The cabin looks and feels good, though there are a few hard plastics in places we don’t like to see them (specifically where you rest your arm at the top of the door). Driving aids can also be a bit more intrusive than I like, but at least the dual screens look good.

A commuter car with more than its rivals.

Overall the Kona is a great car for most people’s use case. It might not have the most personality of anything on the road, but it’s noticeably more fun than a number of the cars it competes against. I just hope to see a full performance version like the previous Kona N some time in the future. Till then, check out the video version of this 2024 Hyundai Kona review linked below.