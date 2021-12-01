Are the Hyundai Kona N and Elantra N Great Bang for the Buck? Here’s How Much Each Costs

The Hyundai Kona N and Elantra N bring some solid power to the table — but that only matters if each carries a reasonable price. (Images: Hyundai)

The Elantra N is less expensive than the Kona N, but not by a huge amount.

A couple weeks ago, Hyundai invited TFL out to Sonoma Raceway in California to test out the brand’s hottest versions of both the Kona crossover and the Elantra sedan. Both bring similar kit to the table: Aerodynamic and styling tweaks, chassis changes to what you’d get in the standard cars, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Sitting at the top of the range, you get 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. Both are front-wheel drive and pack an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, though you can get the Elantra with a 6-speed manual if you prefer to row your own gears.

So where do these two fall on the price spectrum? Naturally, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a little bit cheaper on balance, especially with that 6-speed option. Pricing starts at $32,925 with the manual (including $1,025 destination) and $34,425 with the DCT. For reference, that’s $600 less than the Veloster N (regardless of which transmission you choose). The Elantra N is a few thousand more than the Honda Civic Si and the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, though Hyundai’s hot sedan is the most powerful of the bunch. It sits within closer firing range of the fully-loaded Mazda3 Turbo sedan, which comes in at $33,595.

The crossover will cost you a bit more

As for the 2022 Hyundai Kona N, pricing comes in at $35,425 including a $1,225 destination charge. The extra $1,000 for the extra practicality a crossover affords doesn’t sound too bad. Ultimately, though, you’ll soon have three body style options — all with that 2.0-liter turbo — with a relatively small price delta among the three, boiling which one to buy down to your own preferences.

At the moment, all three cars sit on the higher end of the mainstream options, save the all-wheel drive Volkswagen Golf R and likely the new Honda Civic Type R. If you’re looking for more power from here, you’ll mostly need to move into the more expensive luxury models like the Mercedes-AMG A35 or GLA35.