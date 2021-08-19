2022 Hyundai Elantra N Debuts With The Honda Civic Si/Type R, Volkswagen Jetta GLI Squarely In Its Sights: News

Hyundai’s hot Elantra shares its major components with the Hyundai Veloster N, and rounds out the lineup. (Images: Hyundai)

If you want a hot Hyundai, you now have even more choice.

While hot hatchbacks are the go-to for performance enthusiasts, that’s not the only segment in which you need to compete to actually find success. That’s just been a springboard, and now you have three different models you can buy to scratch the performance itch. Beyond the classic Veloster N, you can choose the Kona N crossover or this — the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N sedan.

We had a sneak peek at Hyundai’s newest member to its N performance sub-brand back in November. Now, though, the car makes its official debut, complete with crucial specs and other details to shore up this car’s performance cred. This souped-up Elantra is just one of seven N and N Line models Hyundai plans to offer enthusiast buyers through 2022. It rounds out the full-on N lineup, and joins four N Line models (Elantra, Kona, Sonata and Tucson) among Hyundai’s sportier-minded cars.

Hyundai did not announce official pricing for this car just yet. That information usually arrives closer to the Elantra N’s actual launch, which is coming later this year, in tandem with the Kona N. We should know more about that in the coming months. However, I’d expect this car to come in competitively against the upcoming Honda Civic Si (and possibly even the Type R) and the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and possibly a bit less than its own N-branded siblings — somewhere in the high-$20,000 or low-$30,000 range.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N by the numbers

As part of the package, Hyundai packs its “flat-power” tuned 2.0-liter turbocharged engine into this hot Elantra. We knew that was coming, but now official specs peg its power output the same as the Kona N crossover. That means 276 horsepower makes its way to the front wheels, along with 289 lb-ft of torque. With Hyundai’s “N Grin Shift” (NGS) overboost feature, you can get up to 286 horsepower about 20 seconds, at least with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. If you’re a fan of rowing your own gears, you can get the Elantra N with a 6-speed manual transmission. That said, if you go that route you won’t get the NGS and that extra bit of power.

Hyundai says it’s forecasting a 70/30 split between the dual-clutch transmissions and the manuals, in favor of the DCT.

What you will get regardless of transmission choice is a tighter, tauter chassis from the standard Elantra grades, and upgraded brakes to boot. On that latter point, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N uses 14.2-inch front brake rotors and 12.4-inch rear rotors with high-friction pads, while air guides in the front fascia channel air to help maintain cooling efficiency. Hyundai also applied an integrated drive axle concept derived from WRC rally cars, incorporating the drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing as a lighter, stronger unit that reduces overall weight by about 4 pounds. In the back, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N also uses chassis-stiffening bars, including a four-point rear strut tower bar, to help torsional rigidity and cornering performance. Even though it’s a bit tougher, you can still fold down the rear seats, despite the extra stiffening.

To handle the extra power and cornering forces, the new Elantra N also gets larger 19 x 8.0-inch wheels, wrapped in 245/35 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires. Overall, the hot Elantra weighs in at 3,186 pounds with a 6-speed manual, while the dual-clutch version is 110 pounds heavier (3,296 pounds).





Interior changes

Just like its stablemates, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N gets a performance-minded steering wheel, N-branded shift knob and leatherette/cloth sport seats. A 10.25-inch infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM satellite radio also comes standard, while the N model includes a host of performance data by way of bespoke screens accessible through that larger display. Unlike its siblings, though, the digital gauge cluster integrates into the infotainment system like the normal Elantra — rather than being a separate unit (as it is in the Kona) or using analog gauges (like the Veloster).

The overall exterior dimensions for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N remain the same as the standard model. That means a 184.1 inch overall length, 71.9-inch width and 55.7-inch height, on the same 107.1-inch wheelbase. The lighter N sport seats in the front, though, are two inches thinner than the standard models, providing a bit more rear legroom for passengers.









For even more hooning fun — where it’s safe to do it, of course — the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N still uses a mechanical parking brake. Oh, how the gears in my head are turning on that one.

Check out more on Hyundai’s latest N offerings below, and stay tuned for a full drive of the Hyundai Elantra N in the coming months!