2021 Hyundai Veloster N Tips Price Over $33K — But Brings In Way More Standard Equipment

(Photos: Hyundai)

Here’s a tip: If you want a cheap Hyundai Veloster N, shoot for a 2020 model. In the automaker’s updated pricing for the 2021 range, the top-spec N model will now set you back $33,245. That’s likely to induce some sticker shock if you were holding out, as the configurator now shows that $4,650 increase over last year’s $33,245.

Now, the whole Veloster lineup, let alone the N model, is not Hyundai’s strongest seller. You’d be justified in assuming that a decision to hike the price that drastically on a whim is ridiculous. Fortunately, that’s not the case here. Hyundai chucked in much more standard equipment, like the Performance Package. That was a $2,100 option on last year’s model that added a 25 horsepower bump (from 250 to 275), a limited-slip differential, active exhaust system, larger brakes and more aggressive summer tires mounted on 19-inch wheels.

See that center console? Yep, you can now get the Veloster N with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As for the other half of that price increase, you get some interior updates like new sport seats. Navigation now comes standard (if anyone actually still uses it over Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), as does a host of safety equipment. Forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and driver attention warning are all standard fare. In fact, you only have one option beyond the usual accessories. In the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N, you can spec an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Before you put on your best Darth Vader impression upon reading that, rest assured the six-speed manual is still the base transmission. If you don’t want to shift your own gears, though, the dual-clutch is a $1,500 option.

Off the lot, that means the most expensive Veloster N now rings in at $34,745. That figure includes destination, meaning that Hyundai’s hottest hatch is still fairly affordable, even with the price hike. Bear in mind that the Volkswagen Golf GTI (whenever it gets here) will almost certainly run into the high-$30,000 range in higher trims, and we’re still talking about a compelling deal.