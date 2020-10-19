Spied! 2022 Infiniti QX55 Caught Testing Ahead Of November 11 Reveal

A TFLcar reader caught the Infiniti QX55 in Tennessee this morning. (Photos: TFLcar)

Infiniti promised a full reveal for its swoopy, stylish QX55 crossover on November 11. Before it finally reveals itself to the world, though, TFLcar reader Connor Adcock caught it testing on Interstate 40, not too far from Nissan’s Smyrna assembly plant. Though these two photos, we gain a bit more insight as to how Infiniti’s coupe-like QX50 derivative will take shape.

So, what do we know about it so far? Nothing is absolutely official yet (apart from this teaser image), but we know it’s directly related to the QX50. We can infer that it will use a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, then, as well as a continuously variable transmission in front or all-wheel drive configurations. The QX50 produces 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, and we expect no more and no less here.

Despite being a “coupe-like” crossover, it looks like practicality won’t be completely absent over its conventional crossover sibling. The QX55 has a noticeably long tail stretching from the edge of the roof to the tailgate, meaning rear passenger space may not be as compromised as we’ve seen in some of its competition. When the 2022 Infiniti QX55 does reach dealers, it will compete against models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the BMW X4.

We expect most of the car from the D-pillar forward to match the QX50, and that should translate to the interior layout. In short, if you’ve already seen the QX50, then the QX55 shouldn’t be drastically different. We’ll know more on November 11, so stay tuned for more updates.