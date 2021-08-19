Meet The Genesis GV60: A New Take On An Electric Luxury Crossover

The GV60 is Genesis’ first bespoke electric crossover. (Images: Genesis)

This is a funky looking little crossover, isn’t it?

Take the dedicated E-GMP platform and put on a few different crossover-hatchback like bodies, and the result is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 — and now the Genesis GV60. As the name implies, it is a smaller sibling to the larger GV70 and GV80 crossovers. However, this is also the brand’s first EV on a dedicated platform, and appears to be pretty similar to its mainstream counterparts. Plus the bright yellow (love it or hate it) helps distinguish the unique design features that squarely mark this car as a Genesis.

In front and around the back, the new Genesis GV60 draws the quad lamp design language from siblings across the brand’s revamped range. This car goes a couple steps further, though, by adding some more funky design touches like a tailgate spoiler with an integrated third brake light and some chrome brightwork that juts in then back out just past the C-pillar. It’s…interesting, if not what you may expect or want from a luxury crossover.

Inside, the Genesis GV60 does carry itself as a more upscale counterpart to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. You get blue leather with yellow accents, at least in this example. Dual displays replace the conventional analog gauges (as they do in the GV60’s EV cousins), but one difference here is the screens that output the images from cameras on the doors, in place of side mirrors. That’s a nice concept-ish feature, as Genesis will certainly replace them with traditional mirrors. Still, one day we may have that technology — it would be cool, don’t you think?

No technical specs, yet

Beyond design and mentioning the Genesis GV60 will have a Shift By Wire system, no technical specs are out for this new model just yet. Odds are it will follow its Hyundai and Kia counterparts, with multiple drivetrain and battery options. The Kia EV6, for example, offers a dual motor configuration with up to 576 horsepower. The GV60 may come with a standard dual-motor layout as well as a larger battery, though it’s tough to say until Genesis hints a little more about what the goals are here.

It’s not exactly leaping into a quiet field with just the Tesla Model Y to worry about. The Audi Q4 e-tron will likely be a key rival, while the Jaguar I-Pace and other players making their way onto the scene in the relatively near future, like the Cadillac Lyriq, could also compete against Genesis’ new EV.

More details will arrive in the coming months, and the GV60 will go on sale as the brand’s second electric model, behind the Electrified G80 sedan.