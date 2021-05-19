Kia EV6 Makes It’s US Debut: Here Are All The Details

2022 EV6

Mechanically related Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 promises a range of up to 300 miles.

The Kia EV6 uses the E-GMP electric vehicle architecture and it runs on the same 800V setup as its Hyundai brother. Kia has stated that if the EV6 is charged at peak capacity with a DC rapid charger, you get 210 miles of range in 18 minutes. There will be a 576 horsepower EV6 GT (among other variations) that is said to run 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Kia will offer their new EV in dealerships in early 2022. The EV6 GT will be available in late 2022.

2022 EV6

There will be four versions of the Kia EV6 :

Rear-wheel drive is standard on the first two models. The base model will have a 58 kWh battery with a single rear motor that puts out 167 horsepower. Equipped with a 218 horsepower motor, the mid-level model will have a 77.4 kWh battery. The top-of-the-line model will have all-wheel drive (two-motors) with a larger battery and 313 horsepower. Finally, there’s the EV6 GT with 576 hp that is said to run 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

(THE KIA EV6) MARKS A NEW AND TRANSFORMATIVE ERA IN KIA ELECTRIFICATION. THIS INNOVATIVE CROSSOVER LEVERAGES THE MANY BENEFITS OF ITS ADVANCED PLATFORM TO OFFER A LEVEL OF TECHNOLOGICAL EXCITEMENT AND CONVENIENCE THAT WILL PROVIDE A SUPERB OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE. Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America

The Kia EV6 is unique:

One unique feature the EV6 has is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. This system allows you to plug items into the EV6 and allow it to run those items. Anything from appliances, tools and – another car. If needed, it can charge another EV running at 1.1 kW. That’s about the same as your average 110v.

In a pinch, it can help power up another electric vehicle that may have run short. Yep, provided there’s enough power, it can run/charge a variety of items without setting up a converter. In fact, it can continue to charge things up to 36 hours, on a full charge.

2022 EV6

The Kia EV6 will have 21 various driver assistance and safety systems. According to the automaker, it will have an augmented reality head-up display. For those who would rather not have animal skin to sit on, there will be a 100-percent vegan leather option.

Like other hatchbacks/crossovers, the Kia EV6 will be pretty utilitarian. It can provide up to 53.5 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded flat. That’s a bit less than the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, bur more than the Nissan Leaf.

Pricing and other technical data have yet to be released.