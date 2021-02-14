Meet The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV And Bolt EUV: Here’s What’s New And When You Can Buy It

This generation’s Bolt EV hatchback is joined by a slightly more practical (and mainstream) crossover with nearly identical range, per GM estimates. (Photos: Chevrolet)

GM’s next-gen Bolt (and Bolt EUV) crossover are hitting the roads this summer.

We’ve gotten a few teasers over the past several months, but now we finally get to see the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV without all the secrecy. The Bolt first emerged just four years ago, and this revamp includes what is becoming the mainstay of nearly every automaker’s stable — a crossover. Mind you, this specific electric crossover is identical to the Bolt hatchback underneath. That means similar power, a front-wheel drive layout and similar tech. However, the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV does pack some features over its hatchback sibling, and because it’s physically larger, it is a bit more practical.

The prices are better too

The new “high-eye” running lights — yes, that is their official name — distinguish the next-gen Bolt models from their predecessor. What’s more, more creases and angles in the styling make GM’s latest efforts at an EV more distinctive. It still looks fairly utilitarian against cars like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Lucid Air, but then again these are cars everyday mortals will actually be able to afford. On the subject of price, the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV starts at a cool $31,995 (including destination).

That’s downright reasonable in EV land, as it’s $5,000 less than the outgoing model, and even undercuts the Nissan Leaf. Among mainstream options, it’s now one of the most affordable EVs around. Even more so if the U.S. government extends the federal EV tax credit to once again apply to GM vehicles. If you want the Bolt EUV crossover instead, prices start from $33,995.

What do you get for the extra $2,000? The Bolt EV rides on a 2.9-inch longer wheelbase, all of which translates to rear leg room. While the Bolt EUV is 6 inches longer in overall length, its cargo and passenger volume is nearly identical to the Bolt EV hatchback. Put them next to each other, and you’ll find the EUV is ever so slightly wider and taller, by about two-tenths of an inch. The CUV-ified Bolt also sports a 0.5-inch wider track, for a bit of a broader stance. Against the ordinary Bolt, the EUV has a broader shoulder line and slightly different front-end styling to emphasize that crossover distinction.







The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV (top) and its EUV sibling (bottom) sport slightly different styling, but you may struggle to tell them apart on the street at first glance.

What about powertrains and range?

Under the skin, the 2022 Chevy Bolt models ride on an evolved version of GM’s earlier Bolt platform. While it’s not the “Ultium” platform that will underpin models like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, Chevy does bring a healthy amount of power and range to the party. At 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, the single electric motor powering the front wheels packs the same punch as the outgoing car.

The battery chemistry that aided the Bolt’s range in 2020 models also carries over to the new Bolt EV hatchback. The car’s 259-mile estimated range is exactly the same in the new model, for better or worse. Mind you, that is still better than the Nissan Leaf Plus (226 miles), the Tesla Model Y Standard Range (244 miles), and the Volkswagen ID.4 (250 miles), while undercutting all three. Bring the Bolt EUV into the mix for a fairer crossover-to-crossover comparison, and it’s still competitive with 250 miles of range. There are longer-range options, of course — especially from Tesla — but unfortunately they’re nowhere near the low-to-mid $30,000 range.

To be clear, since these two are platform mates there is no all-wheel drive version of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, at present. The drive motor is the same as the hatchback, as is its 65-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. With 288 cells, GM says both cars take about 7 hours to charge on a Level 2 AC unit (up to about 10 hours, depending on the battery’s state of charge when you plug it in). DC fast charging can replenish 100 miles in about 30 minutes, or a full charge in 90 to 100 minutes.

Technology

On the entertainment front, the 2022 Chevy Bolt hatchback and crossover aren’t all that different from the old Bolt. You still get a 10.2-inch touchscreen, as well as an 8-inch configurable digital instrument cluster. That infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus all the safety features GM can throw at one of its models right now. That means automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, a following distance monitor, high-beam assist are all standard fare. Rear cross traffic alert, an HD surround vision camera system and adaptive cruise control are optional.

What’s particularly noteworthy here is GM’s inclusion of Super Cruise to the Bolt lineup. It’s the technology’s first implementation in a Chevrolet model, as it’s been relegated to Cadillac cars and SUVs until now. Moving forward, we’ll see the system move into GMC models as well with the Sierra pickup and Hummer EV.

While Tesla incorporates its Autopilot hands-off system across its entire range, Super Cruise is an option limited to the Bolt EUV Premier — the top-end trim. It’s not currently an option for the standard Bolt EV, so keep that in mind if you’re cross-shopping these two cars. GM’s system works on up to 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada. It uses a series of visual and audio cues to alert the driver, as well as an infrared camera mounted atop the steering column to ensure they’re keeping their eyes on the road.

Both 2022 Chevy Bolt models will go on sale nationwide this summer. Check out more in our video premiere below: