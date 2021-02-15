Recall Notice: Mercedes-Benz To Fix 1.29 Million Cars Over Accident-Related Software Issue

Mercedes will begin notifying owners of its latest recall in April. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is recalling models across most of its lineup.

A new Reuters report outlined a recall affecting 1.29 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles across nearly its entire range, as they may fail to correctly report their location when a crash occurs.

More specifically, the campaign covers most models built since 2016, including the A-Class through the S-Class (including the CLA and CLS), as well as the AMG GT and the entire crossover and SUV lineup. According to NHTSA filings, this has been an ongoing issue since late 2019. Nevertheless, the automaker announced Saturday its current figure at 1.29 million across the range.

In its statement, the company said that “a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.” However, the statement also said “other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational.” Mercedes began investigating the issue in Europe, after an instance where the eCall system relayed the incorrect position in an accident.

Still, the issue could be serious if the car’s occupants are unconscious and unable to convey their surroundings to responders on an emergency call. To fix the issue, Mercedes-Benz will issue a software update. Owners can go to the dealer or complete the patch over-the-air, if the car’s capable of OTA updates.

Dealers should be aware of the issue

In a separate NHTSA document, Mercedes-Benz says dealers “will be notified of the pending voluntary recall campaign on February 12, 2021.” After that, the company will notify owners beginning April 6. Over the coming weeks, you should be able to see whether your vehicle is affected through Mercedes’ recall website. You can also use the NHTSA’s tool, or call their switchboard at (888) 327-4236.