News: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pricing Crosses Into Six-Figure Territory Across The Whole Range

News flash: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expensive. Fresh take, I know, but the whole lineup does kick off over $100,000 this time. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

It’s no secret the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is absolutely crammed with technology. That’s to say nothing of the opulent luxury you expect from the brand’s longstanding flagship. Now, though, the German automaker has announced U.S. pricing for the two new models, dubbed S500 and S580 respectively. More choice is on offer, too, as three “Lines” are available to further expand on the car’s standard cornucopia of features.

Depending on which version you buy, you get a grand total of two engine options at launch. The S500 packs in Mercedes’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. You get 429 horsepower out the gate, as well as 384 lb-ft of torque. Step into the S580, on the other hand, and you get a more decadent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. That ups the power figure to 496 horsepower, while the larger mill also doles out 516 lb-ft of torque. Both feature the company’s EQ Boost mild hybrid technology, allowing for short bursts of extra power. The W223 generation, as this S-Class is known, also uses the brand’s ubiquitous 9-speed automatic transmission, and comes with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive. More engines are in the pipeline, including the inevitable AMG-tuned variants.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pricing: If you have to ask…

There’s really no way to sugarcoat it — the least expensive S-Class, the base Luxury Line package — starts at $110,850. For reference, that is $15,550 more than the entry-level S450 model available for the 2020 model year. The Luxury Line includes its own options list, kicking off with a Burmester “4D” surround system. You also get Mercedes’ 3D instrument cluster and augmented reality heads-up display. The Warmth & Comfort Package is also included, including a heated steering wheel as well as heated front and rear Nappa leather seats. On the S580 trim, the Luxury Line starts off at $117,350.

Next up is the AMG Line, starting at $115,150 for the S500, and $121,650 for the S580. For the time being, this is the sportiest version of the S-Class. As in previous years, it includes AMG-styled body styling, floor mats and wheels. Options here include most of what is also available with the Luxury Line, from the Burmester system to the Warmth & Comfort Package. Wheel choices are slightly different here, including 20 or 21-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels.

Finally, at the top end there’s the Executive Line. At $132,500, it’s exclusively available with the S580 model. It adds a host of upscale accommodations, including more advanced rear seats and a rear seat entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens. This is also the only option that adds wireless charging for rear-seat passengers as part of the package. All the content that came as optional equipment on the other two lines is standard here.

Unlike older models, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will exclusively come as a sedan. It will arrive at dealers in the first half of 2021. Check out more on the latest generation below: