Recall Alert: Honda And Acura Recall Over 1.4 Million U.S. Vehicles Covering Three Separate Issues

(Images: Honda)

Honda and Acura will voluntarily recall over 1.4 million vehicles for three separate issues

The three recalls that Honda and Acura have announced today are aimed at several vehicles produced from 2002 to 2020. On December 15th, they published a voluntary recall on the vehicles listed below.

2002-2006 CR-V

Recall 1: Honda is recalling approximately 268,000 2002-2006 CR-V vehicles in the United States. This recall will replace the power window master switch. Honda says, “Under certain conditions, rainwater or other spilled liquids may enter through an open driver’s window and enter the power window master switch on the driver’s door. Exposure to water and other fluids can cause electrical resistance in the switch.(This can) cause the switch to overheat and melt, damaging the switch and potentially damaging an associated wire harness. Additionally, if a switch melts, it could produce smoke and potentially cause a fire, increasing the risk to motor vehicle safety.”

There have been no reported injuries; however, there have been 16 reported cases. The power window master switches will be replaced at no cost to the owner.

Mailed notification to owners will begin in late-January 2021.

2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T. [Photo: Honda]

2018-2020 Accord and Accord Hybrid

Recall 2: Honda is recalling approximately 737,000 model-year 2018-2020 Accord and Accord Hybrid vehicles. They will also recall 2019-2020 Insight vehicles in the United States to update software in the Body Control Module (BCM). According to Honda: The body control module software has several issues. If it malfunctions, it could affect windshield wipers, defrosters, rearview cameras and the lighting system.

No reported crashes or injuries related to this issue. The BCM software will be updated at no cost to the owner. Mailed notification to owners will begin in late January 2021.

Acura and Honda vehicles in 22 “salt-belt” states

Recall 3: American Honda is conducting two voluntarily recalls. It’s for approximately 430,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in 22 salt belt states and the District of Columbia. Honda needs to inspect and, if needed, replace their left and/or right front drive shaft. Both recalls are in response to possible breakage of the drive shafts due to corrosion caused by a combination of potentially damaged or incorrectly cured protective coatings during driveshaft assembly and long-term exposure to road salt primarily used in the northeastern United States.

The “salt-belt” recalls will apply to vehicles that were originally sold or ever registered in these 22 states and the District of Columbia, where road salt is regularly used in the winter: CT, DC, DE, IL, IN, IA, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, VT, VI, WV, WI. Honda Motor Company

There have been no reported crashes or injuries related to this issue, either. Dealer technicians will inspect the driveshafts and replace them if needed, at no cost to the owner. Again, the automaker will send notification to owners by mail starting in late January.

Honda and Acura owners can check whether the automaker included their cars in these recalls by visiting www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.