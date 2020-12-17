News: 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio And Giulia Revive ‘Sprint’ Name, Get Minor Trim Changes



The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia see a host of minor changes, including some new colors. (Photos: FCA)

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover and Giulia sedan have each been around for a few years now, and are getting minor changes for the 2021 model year. More color options are on tap, while FCA also simplified the trim lineup to four straightforward options.

At the entry-level end of the spectrum, the two models also get the “Sprint” designation. Alfa Romeo first used that name back in 1954, and decided to bring it back with their two volume-selling models. Pricing starts at $40,745 for the Giulia and $42,745 for the Stelvio, each just $50 more than their 2020 versions. Standard equipment still includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as automatic emergency braking, proximity-based keyless entry, remote start and 10-way power-adjustable front seats. Under the hood, you get a 280 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.





Step up to the Ti or Ti Sport, and you get more content package options. As standard equipment, both models include a dual-pane sunroof and a nav-equipped version of the 8.8-inch infotainment system. The Ti Sport further adds a limited slip differential, sport rear diffuser and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels (21-inch wheels are an option). The Lusso is now a package on the Ti trim, while the Carbon Package is an option for the Ti Sport.

Finally, there’s the big kahuna: The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. They’re still powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, putting out 505 horsepower. All the content you get on either version remains unchanged, but the price is going up by $250. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option across the entire Giulia range. On the Stelvio, it’s an option only on the Sprint. Ti and higher Stelvios have all-wheel drive as standard fare.

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia/Stelvio pricing breakdown

Here’s a complete look at how pricing stands for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models. These figures include FCA’s destination charges as well: $1,295 for the Giulia, and $1,595 for the Stelvio.