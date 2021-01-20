Porsche Officially Debuts Entry-Level Taycan For The U.S. Market: News

Porsche’s base model Taycan lands between the Tesla Model S Long Range and Performance on price. (Photos: Porsche)

Official EPA range figures for the single-motor Taycan are not yet available.

Porsche revealed what it teased earlier this week: the entry-level, rear-wheel drive Taycan. It joins the 4S and Turbo models as the electric model’s least expensive option, coming in some $23,900 under the 4S. Before destination, Porsche priced their base version almost exactly between the Tesla Model S Long Range and Performance models.

Unlike Tesla’s offerings, though, you can still get the Porsche with a $7,500 EV tax credit, as well as available state incentives that will drop the final price. Buyers also get three years of free Electrify America charging.





A single electric motor drops the weight by 200 pounds, though what effect that omission has on the official range isn’t yet clear. Like the 4S, the lowest-spec Taycan still uses a 79.2-kWh battery pack. In base configuration, the motor manages 402 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the Performance Battery Plus, though, and that figure increases to 459 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says that sort of power is good for a 0-60 sprint in 5.1 seconds — about the same as an all-wheel drive Ford Mustang Mach-E. That option also increases the battery size to 93.4-kWh, which will likely (again, this is not confirmed yet) result in the longest range in the Taycan lineup. Using the WLTP (European cycle), the largest battery model manages 300 miles.

According to Porsche’s official statement, the least expensive model can charge from 5 to 80% in about 22.5 minutes at a rate up to 225 kW, regardless of which battery pack you choose. Porsche’s option list still allows a fair amount of customization, as well, including wheels up to 21 inches, adaptive air suspension and massage seats. All the infotainment features from other Taycan models remain, including the car’s Apple CarPlay support.